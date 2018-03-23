More water headed to Modesto from Don Pedro Reservoir after heavy winter storm

Flash floods from heavy storms destroyed several street sections in foothills east of Modesto Thursday, where two large washouts also wiped out domestic water pipes under roads, leaving up to 250 Lake Don Pedro homes without tap water.
Also, water levels in the Tuolumne River will surge even higher than was announced Thursday, but the river will not flood Modesto, the Turlock Irrigation District said.
Thursday morning, TID alerted people that the Tuolumne would rise to as much as 3,500 cubic feet per second on Friday. The additional water is being released from Don Pedro Dam upstream, to make room in the reservoir for a sudden increase in rain and melting snow from the mountains.
At 9:16 p.m. Thursday, TID issued another advisory saying people might expect to see the river double in volume Friday, peaking at as much as 8,000 cubic feet per second at Modesto's Ninth Street bridge at about 10 a.m.
Although that sight could alarm people, the river should remain 3 feet below flood stage, TID said. The river level should subside throughout the rest of Friday, the district said.
Officials can't account for Dry Creek, an unregulated stream that flows into the Tuolumne just above the Ninth Street bridge.
In the foothills, the Lake Don Pedro Community Services District is rushing to fix its domestic water system, but was not expected to restore water service soon. From 50 to 250 homes could be without water most of Friday, the district said on its Facebook page, where dramatic photos of washed-out roads were posted.
The district has 1,300 customers. Those without water might ask to fill containers from neighbors unaffected by the washouts, the district said.
Someone Thursday night apparently drove around barricades in a large pickup and plunged into a deep washed-out area on Ranchito Drive, with the truck coming to rest on the driver's side. The driver's condition is unknown.
"We can only barricade the road. It's not like the signs say, `Hey, if you drive through here, you're going to drop into a 10-foot sinkhole," said Pete Kampa, general manager of the Lake Don Pedro district.
The other washout destroyed a section of Laredo Drive.
Once water service is restored, customers should wait for word from the district that it's safe to drink, Kampa said.
