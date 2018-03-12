First Modesto RecFest plans variety of activities for land, water, even sky

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 64 Merced County man killed in rollover crash Pause Tulare police shooting caught on camera Dramatic video shows 2 police helicopters collide on takeoff 48 Shooting on Modesto’s Robertson Road 28 Modesto Fire Department engine involved in accident Video captured helicopter crashing in New York river, killing 5 Watch these crash witnesses use sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge 85 Modesto Marathon and 5K Start 33 Oakdale undercover operation catches people buying beer for minors Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Work is underway on Phase 2 of Modesto’s Gateway Parcel in Tuolumne River Regional Park on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. There will be a pedestrian bridge, outdoor classroom, an observation deck and trails for walkers, bikers and horses. jlee@modbee.com

Work is underway on Phase 2 of Modesto’s Gateway Parcel in Tuolumne River Regional Park on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. There will be a pedestrian bridge, outdoor classroom, an observation deck and trails for walkers, bikers and horses. jlee@modbee.com