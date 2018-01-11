How a cleanup effort at a La Loma Neighborhood park is impacting homeless camps

More Videos 1:53 Cleanup of homeless encampments Pause 1:17 CHP Pursuit From Merced Ends In Crash 1:00 Fatal hit-and-run in Modesto 0:42 Recreational marijuana sales begin in Stanislaus County 2:21 Seven dogs involved in south Modesto mauling captured 2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 1:31 Local football players sign letters of intent 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cleanup of homeless encampments Volunteers and public employees did a cleanup Thursday morning, Jan. 11, 2018, of homeless camps in Modesto’s Moose Park. An estimated 12 to 14 people were staying on the Dry Creek banks there. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com Volunteers and public employees did a cleanup Thursday morning, Jan. 11, 2018, of homeless camps in Modesto’s Moose Park. An estimated 12 to 14 people were staying on the Dry Creek banks there. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com jsilva@modbee.com

Volunteers and public employees did a cleanup Thursday morning, Jan. 11, 2018, of homeless camps in Modesto’s Moose Park. An estimated 12 to 14 people were staying on the Dry Creek banks there. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com jsilva@modbee.com