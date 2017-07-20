$100,000 reward offered by family of missing Riverbank woman

The family of missing Riverbank woman is now offering a $100,000 reward for her safe return.
Investigators believe Jamie Tull walked away from her vehicle after she crashed in a pasture in rural Merced County Monday evening.
Tull’s family said she suffers from bipolar disorder and had been off medication for several months.
Tull’s mother, Sandy Devenport, said Thursday the family has hired a private investigator and has about 25 family and friends handing out fliers from the site of her crash to Yosemite National Park, where Tull told her husband Apollo Tull she was headed.
The two were on the phone for 24 minutes, during which time Jamie Tull crashed through a barbed wire fence into the pasture then eventually crashed into a metal cattle gate and pole.
Apollo Tull and Jamie Tull’s father called 911 to report the crash but some time had passed before emergency personnel found the vehicle, more then a mile from the barbed-wire fence at East Childs Avenue and South Fresno Road.
Merced County Sheriff’s Department Detective Chris Sziraki said authorities searched for Jamie Tull by ground and by air.
“We also utilized a tracking dog during the search but the scent was lost,” Sziraki said.
Since then fliers have been distributed to other law enforcement agencies, businesses, transportation companies and a Red Cross Shelter in nearby Planada that was set up for evacuees of the Detwiler Fire.
Tull is described as white, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has blue eyes, is possibly wearing glasses, and has brown hair.
If you see her or have information about her whereabouts call Sziraki at 209-564-0291 or Detective Sergeant Chuck Hale at 209-600-2540 or call 911.
Authorities ask that you not approach Tull but immediately call for help.
Visit helpfindjamie.com for updates or two download fliers.
Comments