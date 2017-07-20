Cost of Detwiler Fire in Mariposa already approaching $11 million and counting

The cost to fight the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa is estimated at about $10.7 million and continues to climb as the blaze rages on, according to fire officials.
The fire has spread to about 70,000 acres and destroyed more than 45 homes in Mariposa County, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Estimated costs are still preliminary, and the air support numbers are typically a day behind, according to Todd Derum, incident commander with CalFire. “So that number is anticipated to grow,” he said.
The blaze began Sunday, and has proven immensely challenging, officials said. Tall, dry grass, coupled with shifting, unpredictable winds, has left firefighters facing continuously changing conditions.
About 5,000 people have been told to leave the area as crews continue to fight the flames. Merced County Sheriff Doug Binnewies said most people have cooperated with the advice of law enforcement and firefighters.
The cities of Mariposa and portions of Coulterville have been evacuated, with new evacuation orders coming this afternoon.
“When people stay, law enforcement feels very responsible (for them),” he said. “That sometimes puts first responders in unnecessary risk.”
