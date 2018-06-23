State Fair double gold medal wines under $15

The main goal of Wine Line is to be consumer friendly. The wines I recommend should be readily available, a good value-to-price and under $15. When I see results of wine competitions, I look for good deals that are available locally, in my price range and then pass this info on to you. What really excites me is finding a double gold wine that meets my criteria. This award means that all of the judges are in agreement that the wine is a gold medal winner.
Here are 10 double gold wines to look for: 1. Bogle (2015) Cabernet Sauvignon; 2. Caricature (2015) Zinfandel; 3. Husch (2017) Chenin Blanc; 4. Imagery (2016) Chardonnay; 5. Imagery (2016) Sauvignon Blanc; 6. Lange Twins (2017) Sangiovese Rose; 7. Matchbook (2017) Rose of Tempranillo; 8. McManis (2016) River Junction Viognier; 9. Montevina (2016) Barbera; and 10. Montevina (2016) Glass Falls Pinot Grigio.
Good luck wine hunting.
How to order a bottle of wine in a restaurant
▪ Look at the wine list and tell the waiter what you want.
▪ When the waiter brings it to you, take a sip.
▪ If it’s OK, say it’s OK.
▪ Then shut-up about the wine.
▪ Don’t talk about the wine anymore.
▪ Nobody gives a darn how much you know about the wine. OK?
▪ Above all, don’t keep sloshing the wine around and looking at it like it’s magical unicorn blood.
▪ It’s just wine.
Thank you Facebook friend, Adam, for sharing. Cheers!
What’s on our table
This week are two excellent sauvignon blancs, both sale priced around $13 and perfect for Summer sipping. Lake County is the perfect appellation for sauvignon blanc. The 2017 Shooting Star has citrus aromas with flavors of passion fruit and grapefruit. Pair it with shrimp salad or grilled seafood. The 2016 Hess Select has lime and lemon aromas with flavors of ripe pear and pineapple. Perfect with crab, shellfish, grilled asparagus or artichokes and chicken. Both are crisp and refreshing for that Summer evening barbecue.
Summer music in the mountains
If you like Calaveras County Wines and music, you’re in luck. This summer Ironstone, as usual, has a big name line-up. Brice Station and Twisted Oak each have a concert series planned and Jazz Cellars is hosting, guess what? You’re right, jazz.
Taste wine, have an early dinner, book a room, listen to music and fall asleep. Sounds like a great plan. For more info go to calaveraswines@att.net.
Cheers!
