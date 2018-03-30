Want to celebrate beer? Wine? Mother Earth? Greater Modesto region has you covered

Whether or not April showers materialize this month, there will be a deluge of festivals and fairs to kick your spring into high gear.
From celebrations of beer, wine, fruit and nuts to Mother Earth, Cesar Chavez and spring itself, there are plenty of fests for your frolicking pleasure across the Modesto and Mother Lode regions.
Here's a look at what some of April has to offer:
MODESTO BEER FESTIVAL — April 7: American Outlaws Modesto Chapter brings back its beer tasting celebration for a second outing. Tastings of more than 40 beers, ciders, sours and more from brewers across the greater Modesto region and beyond will be held outdoors and indoors. Vote for your favorite brewer at the age 21-and-older event. 2-6 p.m. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto. $20. www.aomodesto.com.
Never miss a local story.
CESAR E. CHAVEZ FAMILY DAY CELEBRATION — April 7: City of Modesto, Parks Recreation and Neighborhoods Department and Modesto City Schools' Student, Parent and Community Support Services present guest speakers, cultural dances, entertainment and community resource booths at this family event that honors the late farmworker advocate. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cesar Chavez Park, 615 Sierra Drive, Modesto. 209-341-2950
TASTE OF CALAVERAS — April 7: Wineries, restaurants, chefs and musicians gather for this annual celebration. There will be cooking demonstrations, wine tasting, art, educational wine and food pairing seminars and a silent auction. Noon-4 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys. $50 advance, $55 at gate. 209-736-1333; www.angelscampbusiness.com.
STANISLAUS ARTIST OPEN STUDIO TOUR — April 7-8: More than 60 artists at 38 studios and gallery venues primarily in Turlock, Modesto and Oakdale open their doors to the public. Meet local artists where they create their work, with studio tours, demonstrations and art to view and for sale. Map booklets double as tickets for the tour and will be available for $10, free age 18 and under. Tour hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For map purchase locations, see www.stanislausaos.wordpress.com.
KITE FESTIVAL — April 8: This annual kite fest and community health fair features demonstrations, candy drop, contests, live entertainment vendors, children’s activities and more. The Merced County sheriff’s Huey helicopter will land to kick of the event; free kites to first 500 kids. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Livingston Middle School. Free. www.livingstonkitefestival.com.
A PICKER’S STREET FAIR AND CAR SHOW — April 15: Vintage cars, antiques, collectibles and crafts. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Fifth Street, Gustine. 209-733-8050.
EARTH DAY IN THE PARK — April 21: A day of "green" education, live entertainment, activities for all ages, food, electronic waste and CRV recycling, electric cars, yoga and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Graceada Park, Sycamore and Needham streets, Modesto. Free. www.modestogov.com/415/Earth-Day.
CALAVERAS FLY-IN & OPEN HOUSE — April 21: EAA Mother Lode Chapter 484 event with airplane rides, aircraft and classic car displays, fly-in, music and open house. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; airplane rides for $10-$20. Fly-in and open house are free. Calaveras County Airport, 3600 Carol Kennedy Drive, San Andreas. www.eaa484.org.
SONORA SPRING FESTIVAL — April 28: Annual family event features craft vendors, tours at the Historic Red Church and Volunteer Fire Museum, bug zoo, petting zoo, plants and garden starters for sale, fashion shows, music and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Sonora. Free. www.sonoraca.com.
HUGHSON FRUIT & NUT FESTIVAL — April 28-29: More than 100 vendors in open-air market with crafts, vendors, live entertainment, car show, pancake breakfast, Kidz Zone and more. Farmers market, food, drinks and snacks, barrel room with cold beer and hard cider. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Downtown Hughson. Free.
GOLD COUNTRY PEDDLER’S FAIRE — April 29: Historic Knights Ferry Gold Country Peddler’s Faire features antiques, collectibles, crafts and more than 100 dealers. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Stanislaus River Park, Knights Ferry. Free. For more, see the event Facebook page.
Comments