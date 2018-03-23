Easter Eggs will fall from the sky — really — in Modesto for hunt-happy youngsters

It'll be raining eggs in Modesto next weekend — literally, at one location — a colorful bounty for wee basket-toting hunters.
Eggs will be spread, hidden and even dropped from a helicopter as communities in the valley and Mother Lode give children a chance to celebrate Easter.
Some events have additional festivities attached, including a community celebration at Modesto Reservoir and a Victorian-themed affair in Columbia.
And that helicopter? Shelter Cove Community Church has arranged to drop 30,000 eggs over their hunting grounds from a chopper this year during their "Eggstravaganza" event. The eggs will be dropped, 7,500 at a time, at four times split by age group.
Don't worry, the eggs won't be falling on anyone's head — the helicopter will fly over Shelter Cove's large grassy field while the anxious mini-hunters await behind a fence away from the drop zone, according to Jeremy Thiessen, the church's mission and ministry pastor.
Once the helicopter sends down its colorful bounty, "we'll unleash the hounds, so to speak," Thiessen said.
The church asks people to register the morning of the event to participate.
Jeremy Oldenburger, lead pastor at Shelter Cove, said all are invited. "Really, we just want our community to know they're loved. This is something new, something different where they know that the church cares."
At the Modesto Reservoir, Stanislaus County gets into the spring holiday spirit for a large community event that includes a host of other activities and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Here’s a look at some of the events planned in the region; many of the egg hunts are staggered and split into age groups:
Moms Club Easter Egg Hunt – March 28: Moms Club of Turlock hosts this event with arts and crafts and more. 1:30-2:30 p.m. 4 Seasons Park, Turlock.
Tuolumne River Lodge — March 31: Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m., open to the public. 2429 River Road, Modesto. 209-581-8619.
Modesto Farmers Market – March 31: Special Easter celebration market with egg hunts beginning at 10 a.m. by age, with prizes hidden inside for each age group. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Live music by Bill Sharp & Co. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. modestocfm.com.
Modesto Reservoir – March 31: Stanislaus County Police Activities League and Stanislaus County Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department host egg hunts and other free activities, including face painting, games and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Food and beverage vendors on site. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Modesto Reservoir Regional Park, 18143 Reservoir Road, near Waterford. $10 per carload for Stanislaus County residents, $15 out-of-county; egg hunts, games and activities free.
Funworks Easter Egg Hunt – March 31: More than 3,000 eggs will be hidden for ages 5 to 12. Attractions, prizes, candy and other specials. Freddy Foreman will make an appearance. Funworks, 3407 Coffee Road, Modesto. Free. 209-549-7888.
Boomers Modesto — March 31: Bunny Bash Eggstravaganza with 9 a.m. Breakfast with the Bunny, 11 a.m. free egg hunts. Advanced purchase tickets for breakfast $7.99, day of $9.99. boomersparks.com/modesto.
Columbia’s Victorian Easter Celebration – April 1: Dress up in Easter finery to be part of a Victorian era promenade on Main Street in Columbia State Historic Park. Pets are welcome to join the fun. Prizes awarded for fanciest Victorian hat, best-dressed couple, lasses and lads, groups and pets. Thaddeus E. Hare (Columbia’s version of the Easter Bunny) will be out and about town. Egg hunts begin at noon, 1 and 1:30 p.m. by age group; Victorian Easter Parade begins at 12:30 p.m. Columbia State Historic Park, Columbia. Free. visitcolumbiacalifornia.com.
Church Events
Shelter Cove Community Church – March 31: The Eggstravaganza features a helicopter flying over to drop eggs onto the property at 9:30, 10, 10:30 and 11 a.m. Face painting, bounce houses, concessions, more. 4242 Coffee Road. 209-567-3200.
Neighborhood Church – March 31: Easter Kidz Blitz community egg hunt with thousands of hidden eggs, games, face painting and more. 10-11:45 a.m. at Sisk Elementary School, 5337 Sugar Creek Lane, Salida. Free. 209-529-8900.
Geneva Presbyterian Church – March 31: Egg hunt and pancake breakfast, outdoor games, activities. 8-10 a.m. breakfast and activities, 10 a.m. egg hunt. Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave., Modesto.
First United Methodist Church – April 1: 11 a.m. egg hunt following Easter services. First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto.
Emanuel Lutheran Church – April 1: Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. 324 College Ave. Modesto.
