SLO Wine Country, Part II

OK, this is a first. In the 10 years of writing this column, I’ve never written one in two parts. A trip to San Luis Obispo Wine Country is a pretty big trip for us Valley folks. When you get there you want to do as much as you can. I left you two weeks ago in Morro Bay after wine walking in downtown Paso Robles, zin tasting on Highway 46, touring at Hearst Castle and then wine tasting along the Pacific Coast Wine Trail. I goofed when I mentioned the Stolo Family Vineyards. I typed Solo in the next sentence. A reader wanted to know which one? It’s Stolo with a ’t’ and their wines are ‘a’mazing.
OK, back to Morro Bay. Drive Hwy. 1 towards San Luis Obispo and connect with 101 heading south. Exit onto Hwy 227. In a few miles you will arrive in a lush wine paradise called Edna Valley.
OK, if you packed a lunch, head to the Biddle Ranch Vineyard. This small production winery conceived by a group of local friends is making excellent pinot grigio, chardonnay, pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon. They’ve just moved into their slick new tasting room and it’s a perfect place for a picnic. Buy a glass or a bottle and kick back and enjoy the beauty of Edna Valley.
OK, if you didn’t pack a lunch, head down Hwy. 227 to the Old Edna Townsite and order a panini from the Gourmet Deli. While you are waiting, step over to the Sextant tasting bar. If Sextant sounds vaguely familiar, you may recall that they also have a winery and hospitality center back on Hwy. 46. Zinfandels, petite sirah and red blends like their 2013 GSM (94 points and sold out) are obviously very popular. Buy a glass and enjoy your panini on the shaded deck.
OK, tell your navigator to turn around and head back North on Hwy. 227 and stop at Tolosa. It’s definitely one of the most beautiful wineries in the area. It was founded in 1998 and is one of the largest, producing 17,000 cases. The state of the art winery, a very cool tasting/hospitality center, a knowledgeable staff, a talented winemaker and a community-oriented owner puts this winery very high on my list. Their handcrafted estate and vineyard designated pinot noir and chardonnays are exceptional. These wines truly reflect what the beautiful Edna Valley has to offer.
OK, check in to your motel. Take a snooze. Have a great dinner. Sleep in and have a safe drive home. Cheers!
