Modesto region set to become a happy, pastel-colored hunting ground

If you’re of a certain shape with a hard shell that’s colored in pastels, be forewarned: There’s a bounty on your head and crowds of kids nipping at your heels.
No egg is safe as the coming Easter holiday brings with it the annual tradition of setting basket-toting youngsters off on mad scrambles to snatch up as many happily colored eggs as they can find.
There’s no lack of options for kids in the Modesto region, with organizations, businesses and churches planning organized egg hunts beginning later this week. Some have additional festivities attached, including a community event at Modesto Reservoir and a Victorian-themed affair in Columbia.
Here’s a look at some of the happy hunting grounds; note, many of the egg hunts are staggered and split into age groups:
Sierra Dinner Train Easter Egg Express – April 9 and 15: Hop on board for a 90-minute ride, egg hunt, kid-friendly activities and a visit from the Easter Bunny. 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. departures April 9; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 15. Sierra Dinner Train, 330 S. Sierra Ave., Oakdale. $10-$82. 800-866-1690, www.sierradinnertrain.com.
Moms Club Easter Egg Hunt – April 12: Moms Club of Turlock hosts this event with arts and crafts, snacks and beverages, a visit from the Easter Bunny and more. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Curt Andre Park, North Kilroy Road, Turlock.
Modesto Farmers Market – April 15: Special Easter celebration market with egg hunt at 10 a.m. and Easter Bunny available for pictures from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
Modesto Reservoir – April 15: Stanislaus County Police Activities League and the Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department host egg hunts and other free activities, including face painting, games and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Food and beverage vendors on site. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Modesto Reservoir Regional Park, 18143 Reservoir Road, near Waterford. $10 per carload for Stanislaus County residents, $15 out-of-county; egg hunts, games and activities free. www.stancountyparks.com.
209 Rustbuckets Car Club Show and Egg Hunt – April 15: This car show and Easter egg hunt will include bounce houses, kids activities, a barbecue and live entertainment. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Spratling Middle School, 5277 Washington Road, Keyes. 209rustbuckets.webs.com.
Spring Fest and Eggapalooza – April 15: Easter egg hunt with arrival by the Easter Bunny available for photos, treats, chalk art contest, bounce house, face painting, food and craft vendors, more. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Copperopolis Town Square, 100 Town Square Road, Copperopolis. Free.
Funworks Easter Egg Hunt – April 15: More than 3,000 eggs hidden for ages 5 to 12. Free attractions, tokens and other specials. Freddy Foreman will make a special appearance. 9 a.m. Funworks, 3407 Coffee Road, Modesto. Free. 209-549-7888.
Columbia’s Victorian Easter Celebration – April 16: Dress up in Easter finery to be part of a Victorian era promenade on Main Street in Columbia State Historic Park. Prizes awarded for fanciest Victorian hat, best-dressed couple, lasses and lads, groups and pets. Thaddeus E. Hare (Columbia’s version of the Easter Bunny) will be out and about town. Egg hunts begin at noon, 1 and 1:30 p.m. by age group; Victorian Easter Parade begins at 12:30 p.m. Columbia State Historic Park, Columbia. Free. 209-536-1672 or visitcolumbiacalifornia.com
Church Events
Neighborhood Church – April 15: Easter Kidz Blitz community egg hunt with inflatables, face painting, family games, more. 10-11:45 a.m. at Sisk Elementary School, 5337 Sugar Creek Lane, Salida. Free. 209-529-8900. www.yourmnc.com.
The House – April 15: Some 65,000 candy-filled eggs will be hidden during the Eggstreme hunt for kids. Includes other activities. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The House Modesto, 1601 Coffee Road, Modesto. Free. 209-529-7346. thehousemodesto.com.
Geneva Presbyterian Church – April 15: Egg hunt and pancake breakfast, crafts, outdoor games, activities. 8-10 a.m. breakfast, 9 a.m. activities, 10 a.m. egg hunt. Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave., Modesto. Donations for breakfast, egg hunt free. www.genevapc.org.
Monte Vista Chapel – April 15: Easter carnival with games, bounce house, petting zoo and egg hunts at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Game tickets are five for $1, egg hunt free. 9-11 a.m. 1619 E. Monte Vista Ave., Turlock. 209-634-4935.
Cornerstone Community Church – April 15: Inflatables, five egg hunts and characters available for pictures. 2-6 p.m. Cornerstone Community Church, 17900 Comconex Road, Manteca. Free. 209-825-1220 or cornerstonemanteca.com/events.
First United Methodist Church – April 16: 11 a.m. egg hunt following Easter services. First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto.
Emanuel Lutheran Church – April 16: Pot luck brunch and egg hunt follows 9:30 a.m. Easter service. 324 College Ave. Modesto.
Shelter Cove Community Church – April 16: Face painting, bounce houses, concessions, more. Egg hunts begin at 9:30 a.m. with the final one at 11:30 a.m. 4242 Coffee Road, Modesto. www.sheltercoveeaster.com.
