New ownership taking over Modesto Nuts. Team announces date for Opening Day.

The relationship between the Modesto Nuts and Seattle Mariners seems to be a good one.

Last week, the Mariners acquired 100% of the team’s franchise, taking over for HWS Baseball, which had owned the Nuts since 2005, according to a press release.

“Our organization is overjoyed and excited to now be exclusively owned by the Seattle Mariners,” Nuts General Manager Zach Brockman said. “Since our initial partnership in 2016 they have been nothing short of extraordinary and I’m sure our new arrangement will help us grow significantly in the future.”

The Nuts released their 120-game regular season schedule on Thursday and they open the season at home against the Stockton Ports on May 4.

Whether fans will be allowed at John Thurman Field is unknown and, according to a press release, the team will be “reaching out to all clients with specific details pertaining to ticket packages and group options.”

The California League is now called “Low-A West” and while the league lost the Lancaster Jethawks, the Fresno Grizzlies join the eight-team league.

Earlier this month, MiLB announced improvements for players and staff including player salary increases ranging from 38% to 72% and reduced in-season travel for players and coaches.

In the schedule release, the Nuts will have weekly six-game series against a single team with Monday off.