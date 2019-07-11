Local Digest: Johansen’s Shelby Johnson named boys water polo All-American

Johansen senior Shelby Johnson had 143 goals for the Vikings this year and is the Bee’s Boys Water Polo Player of the Year. Johnson is pictured here in a game against Laguna Creek on Oct. 30, 2018. aalfaro@modbee.com

Johansen senior Shelby Johnson won prestigious honors this week, being named one of the top high school boys water polo players in the country.

Johnson was named a fifth team All-American by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association.

Johnson had 143 goals in 2018 and was named the Bee’s Boys Water Polo Player of the Year. He will play water polo and swim at MJC this fall.

Johansen’s Grant Plunkett was the last Modesto boys player to make the team, earning Honorable Mention in 2014.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Sac-Joaquin Section had four other athletes make this year’s squad, with St. Mary’s having three honorees and Davis Sr. having the other.

Nuts catcher leads league in home runs: Modesto Nuts catcher Cal Raleigh has shown the power that led to the Seattle Mariners drafting him in the third round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.

The former Florida State Seminole leads the California League with 20 home runs entering Thursday’s home game against the Lake Elsinore Storm.

Raleigh, who has seven home runs in his last 10 games, is hitting .263 with 61 RBIs.

The switch-hitter homered from both sides of the plate against the San Jose Giants on June 27.

Ripon Quarterback Club to host Trap Shooting event: The Ripon Quarterback Club will host its first trap shooting event at the Escalon Sportsman Club on July 20. The event begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 11.

“For more than 35 years, the Ripon Quarterback Club has helped fund everything from sporting equipment to entry fees for the kids of Ripon. In response to community growth and demand for more opportunities to get involved, we are adding our first shooting event to our fund-raising schedule,” said Ripon Quarterback Club President Dan Gall in a press release. “Since 1983, we’ve raised almost a million dollars in support of local sports. We hope to continue this tradition with this latest event.”

Besides the trap shooting competition, there also will be tournaments for corn hole, Nerf shooting, and horseshoes as well as youth activities, dinner, drinks and more.

Prices for the event can be found at https://www.riponqbclub.com.

Local water polo teams heading to National Junior Olympics: Modesto/Stanislaus Water Polo Club is sending nine teams to the National Junior Olympics held in Newport Beach in the last week in July.

On the boys side, the club is sending two 16 and 18-under teams and one 14-under.

For the girls, there are three 16-under teams and one 18-under.

The group has 100 kids going to the tournament, its most ever.