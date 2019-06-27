Local Digest: Downey to host 7-on-7 competition on Friday with several local schools

Highlights: Turlock 30 Downey 24 Turlock beat Downey 30-24 in a Central California Athletic League matchup on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at Joe Debely Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Turlock beat Downey 30-24 in a Central California Athletic League matchup on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at Joe Debely Stadium.

With Dead Period beginning next week for most teams (although it officially begins July 8th), Downey is hosting a 7-on-7 competition on Friday at 6 p.m.

“Friday Knight Lights” will feature the Knights along with Escalon, Hughson, Pacheco, Sonora, Stagg, Turlock, and Waterford.

Turlock recently beat Downey in the semifinals of the UC Davis tournament and Escalon went 4-1 at the Battle of the Valley tournament hosted by Fresno State on June 22.

Cost of admission is $3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nuts catcher homers from both sides of the plate: Modesto Nuts catcher Cal Raleigh did something on Wednesday that only one MLB player has done this year: hit a home run from both sides of the plate.

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eduardo Escober accomplished the feat on June 10.

Raleigh, the Nuts third-round pick in 2018, was 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs in a 6-5 loss to the San Jose Giants.

He homered from the left side in the fourth inning and right side in the eighth.

In his last 10 games, Raleigh is .353 with five home runs and 16 RBIs.

The Nuts are home for their next seven games beginning Thursday with a four-game series against the Visalia Rawhide followed by three against the Giants.