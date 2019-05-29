Top Mariners prospect to join Nuts. Find out who he is and when he’ll make debut

See what season holds for Modesto Nuts fans New seating, digital scoreboard and a series of Latin-themed nights are among the draws at the Thurman Field ballpark. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New seating, digital scoreboard and a series of Latin-themed nights are among the draws at the Thurman Field ballpark.

One of the top prospects in the Seattle Mariners organization will make his Modesto Nuts debut this week.

According to MiLB.com reporter Chris Bumbaca, the Mariners promoted 19-year-old outfielder Jarred Kelenic from the Low-A West Virginia Power to the Nuts Tuesday night.

Bumbaca reported Kelenic will make his Nuts debut Thursday night when the team hosts the Visalia Rawhide at 7:05.

Kelenic, the No. 2 Mariners prospect by MLB.com and No. 3 by Baseball America, had a .303 batting average with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs in 49 games with the Power.

Kelenic was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the New York Mets but was traded to the Mariners in December in a deal that sent eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano and 2018 MLB saves leader Edwin Diaz to New York.

Right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert, the Mariners’ No. 6 prospect by MLB.com, was promoted from the Power to the Nuts in late April and has a 1.69 earned run average in 21 1/3 innings pitched.