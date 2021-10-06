High School Football
High School Football Rankings: Stanislaus District’s Top 10, Week 8
Week 7 saw a Top 2 matchup between Central Catholic and Oakdale and seventh- and eighth-ranked teams Hilmar and Escalon squaring off.
We saw some unranked teams last week jump into this week’s Top 10 after big wins.
While this week doesn’t feature as many matchups between The Bee’s Top 10 teams, there are still some games that could affect the rankings.
Here is the Stanislaus District’s Top 10 going into Week 8.
No. 1 CENTRAL CATHOLIC (5-1, 2-0)
Previous Rank: 1
Last Week: 32-14 win at Oakdale
This Week: Home vs. Kimball (6-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.
No. 2 OAKDALE (4-2, 1-2)
Previous Rank: 2
Last Week: 14-32 loss vs. Central Catholic
This Week: Away at Sierra (1-6, 1-2), 7 p.m.
No. 3 DOWNEY (5-1, 1-0)
Previous Rank: 3
Last Week: 57-6 win vs. Modesto
This Week: Home vs. No. 4 Turlock (2-4, 1-0), 7 p.m.
No. 4 TURLOCK (2-4, 1-0)
Previous Rank: 4
Last Week: 35-0 win vs. Pitman
This Week: Away at No. 3 Downey (5-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.
No. 5 DAVIS (6-0, 3-0)
Previous Rank: 5
Last Week: 34-21 win vs. Pacheco
This Week: Home vs. Lathrop (5-1, 3-0)
No. 6 PATTERSON (5-2, 3-0)
Previous Rank: 6
Last Week: 52-7 win vs. Atwater
This Week: Away at Central Valley (3-3, 0-2), 7 p.m.
No. 7 RIPON (5-2, 3-0)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Last Week: 55-6 win vs. Riverbank
This Week: Away at Livingston (4-2, 1-1), 7 p.m.
No. 8 ESCALON (5-1, 2-0)
Previous Rank: 8
Last Week: 24-14 win vs. Hilmar
This Week: Away at Modesto Christian (1-4, 1-2), 7 p.m.
No. 9 HILMAR (5-2, 1-2)
Previous Rank: 7
Last Week: 14-24 loss at Escalon
This Week: Bye
No. 10 WATERFORD (6-0, 3-0)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Last Week: 28-21 win at Ripon
This Week: Away at Gustine (2-3, 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Teams considered are those in The Bee’s main circulation area, including Stanislaus County, Ripon, Escalon and Hilmar.
