High School Football Rankings: Stanislaus District’s Top 10, Week 8

Ripon receiver Landon Thomas runs upfield after making a catch during a football game between Hilmar and Ripon High School at Ripon High School in Ripon CA on September 24, 2021

Week 7 saw a Top 2 matchup between Central Catholic and Oakdale and seventh- and eighth-ranked teams Hilmar and Escalon squaring off.

We saw some unranked teams last week jump into this week’s Top 10 after big wins.

While this week doesn’t feature as many matchups between The Bee’s Top 10 teams, there are still some games that could affect the rankings.

Here is the Stanislaus District’s Top 10 going into Week 8.

No. 1 CENTRAL CATHOLIC (5-1, 2-0)

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: 32-14 win at Oakdale

This Week: Home vs. Kimball (6-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.

No. 2 OAKDALE (4-2, 1-2)

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: 14-32 loss vs. Central Catholic

This Week: Away at Sierra (1-6, 1-2), 7 p.m.

No. 3 DOWNEY (5-1, 1-0)

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: 57-6 win vs. Modesto

This Week: Home vs. No. 4 Turlock (2-4, 1-0), 7 p.m.

No. 4 TURLOCK (2-4, 1-0)

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: 35-0 win vs. Pitman

This Week: Away at No. 3 Downey (5-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 DAVIS (6-0, 3-0)

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: 34-21 win vs. Pacheco

This Week: Home vs. Lathrop (5-1, 3-0)

No. 6 PATTERSON (5-2, 3-0)

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: 52-7 win vs. Atwater

This Week: Away at Central Valley (3-3, 0-2), 7 p.m.

No. 7 RIPON (5-2, 3-0)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Last Week: 55-6 win vs. Riverbank

This Week: Away at Livingston (4-2, 1-1), 7 p.m.

No. 8 ESCALON (5-1, 2-0)

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: 24-14 win vs. Hilmar

This Week: Away at Modesto Christian (1-4, 1-2), 7 p.m.

No. 9 HILMAR (5-2, 1-2)

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: 14-24 loss at Escalon

This Week: Bye

No. 10 WATERFORD (6-0, 3-0)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Last Week: 28-21 win at Ripon

This Week: Away at Gustine (2-3, 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Teams considered are those in The Bee’s main circulation area, including Stanislaus County, Ripon, Escalon and Hilmar.