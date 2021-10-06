Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

High School Football

High School Football Rankings: Stanislaus District’s Top 10, Week 8

Ripon receiver Landon Thomas runs upfield after making a catch during a football game between Hilmar and Ripon High School at Ripon High School in Ripon CA on September 24, 2021
Ripon receiver Landon Thomas runs upfield after making a catch during a football game between Hilmar and Ripon High School at Ripon High School in Ripon CA on September 24, 2021 John Westberg / jwestberg@modbee.com

Week 7 saw a Top 2 matchup between Central Catholic and Oakdale and seventh- and eighth-ranked teams Hilmar and Escalon squaring off.

We saw some unranked teams last week jump into this week’s Top 10 after big wins.

While this week doesn’t feature as many matchups between The Bee’s Top 10 teams, there are still some games that could affect the rankings.

Here is the Stanislaus District’s Top 10 going into Week 8.

No. 1 CENTRAL CATHOLIC (5-1, 2-0)

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: 32-14 win at Oakdale

This Week: Home vs. Kimball (6-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.

No. 2 OAKDALE (4-2, 1-2)

Previous Rank: 2

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Last Week: 14-32 loss vs. Central Catholic

This Week: Away at Sierra (1-6, 1-2), 7 p.m.

No. 3 DOWNEY (5-1, 1-0)

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: 57-6 win vs. Modesto

This Week: Home vs. No. 4 Turlock (2-4, 1-0), 7 p.m.

No. 4 TURLOCK (2-4, 1-0)

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: 35-0 win vs. Pitman

This Week: Away at No. 3 Downey (5-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 DAVIS (6-0, 3-0)

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: 34-21 win vs. Pacheco

This Week: Home vs. Lathrop (5-1, 3-0)

No. 6 PATTERSON (5-2, 3-0)

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: 52-7 win vs. Atwater

This Week: Away at Central Valley (3-3, 0-2), 7 p.m.

No. 7 RIPON (5-2, 3-0)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Last Week: 55-6 win vs. Riverbank

This Week: Away at Livingston (4-2, 1-1), 7 p.m.

No. 8 ESCALON (5-1, 2-0)

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: 24-14 win vs. Hilmar

This Week: Away at Modesto Christian (1-4, 1-2), 7 p.m.

No. 9 HILMAR (5-2, 1-2)

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: 14-24 loss at Escalon

This Week: Bye

No. 10 WATERFORD (6-0, 3-0)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Last Week: 28-21 win at Ripon

This Week: Away at Gustine (2-3, 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Teams considered are those in The Bee’s main circulation area, including Stanislaus County, Ripon, Escalon and Hilmar.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Quinton Hamilton
Quinton Hamilton
Quinton Hamilton covers high school sports for The Modesto Bee. He is a Southern California native and received his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Union College and a master’s in journalism from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. Quinton has worked at the Record-Journal in Meriden and helped on projects at Hearst Connecticut.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service