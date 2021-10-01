Central Catholic dominates second half to beat Oakdale in VOL clash

Not many teams in the Stanislaus District play the kind of difficult preseason that Central Catholic High’s football team does.

Coach Roger Canepa likes to see his team tested before it reaches Valley Oak League play.

Canepa credited that tough nonleague schedule for Friday night’s big victory over Oakdale, a 32-14 win that saw the Raiders outscore the Mustangs 22-0 in the second half.

“I think our schedule helped us,” Canepa said, “because we’ve played some football teams where you have to play four quarters. We’ve been down, we’ve been in hostile environments ... so I think our schedule helped us a little in this game.”

The Raiders (5-1, 2-0 VOL) were in familiar territory at halftime — down (losing 14-10) and in a hostile environment (at The Corral).

But behind hard running senior Aiden Taylor, Central Catholic responded.

Taylor ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the second half and the Raiders defense pitched a shutout, stifling Oakdale’s vaunted running attack.

“Honestly it started with the line first,” Taylor said. “Then it was just putting my head into the hole and following through with it.

“I always want the ball ... if I’m getting the yardage, he’s going to keep feeding me until they stop it. ... And they didn’t stop it at all.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Oakdale (4-2, 1-2 VOL) was hampered by mistakes — turnovers, penalties, dropped passes and overthrows — all night.

A fumbled snap on Oakdale’s first play from scrimmage gave Central Catholic the ball at the 17-yard line. Two plays later sophomore quarterback Tyler Wentworth hit Mario Savala III for a 17-yard TD pass.

The Mustangs somehow still managed a 14-10 halftime lead behind two touchdown runs by Yahir Ayala.

Oakdale only had three offensive drives in the second half and none of them ended well. Jackson Holt was sacked and fumbled into his own end zone for a safety; Central Catholic forced a punt; and Holt was intercepted by Roland Brown on a bizarre tip play. It was Brown’s second interception of the night.

Mustangs coach Trent Merzon didn’t have any answers for his team’s struggles.

“We just weren’t sharp,” Merzon said. “I thought our kids’ effort was great. We just didn’t play great.”

Central Catholic’s three-game VOL gauntlet continues next week with a home against pass-happy Kimball (6-0, 2-0).

Manteca (6-0, 2-0), which staved off an upset bid by East Union on Friday, will visit Central Catholic a week later.

“We enjoy this for about three hours ... and then we’ve got Kimball at home,” Canepa said.

Oakdale plays at Sierra next Friday night.