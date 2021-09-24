Here’s who Stanislaus District fans voted as The Bee’s Prep Football Player of the Week

prep football

Waterford High is off to its first 4-0 start in more than 10 years, scoring an average of 36 points a game.

Wide receiver Javier Nusom is a big part of the Wildcats’ dynamic offense. The 5-foot-8 senior leads the team in receiving yards, yards per catch, yards per game and touchdowns.

In last week’s 34-0 win over Delhi, Nusom recorded six catches for 114 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded three tackles as a cornerback.

His effort earned him the Stanislaus District High School Football Player of the Week, as voted on by our readers.

Nusom received 40% of the 166,000 votes.

Patterson running back Sean Hansen (36%) finished in second place. Turlock running back JT Foreman finished third.