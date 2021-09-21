Modesto Bee Logo
High School Football Rankings: Stanislaus District’s Top 10, Week 6

After five weeks covering sports in the Stanislaus District, it’s time. As teams start league play, I think I have seen enough football and talked to enough people to rank the top teams in the Modesto area.

Here is the Stanislaus District’s Top 10 heading into Week 6:

No. 1 OAKDALE (4-0, 1-0)

Last Week: 59-13 win vs. East Union

This Week: Away at Kimball (4-0, 1-0)

No. 2 CENTRAL CATHOLIC (3-1, 0-0)

Last Week: 28-21 loss at Bellarmine College Prep

This Week: Home vs. Weston Ranch (1-4, 0-1)

No. 3 DOWNEY (3-1, 0-0)

Last Week: 41-21 win vs. Buhach Colony

This Week: Home vs. Lincoln - Stockton (2-1, 0-0)

No. 4 TURLOCK (1-4, 0-0)

Last Week: 23-10 win over Clovis West

This Week: Bye

No. 5 HILMAR (5-0, 1-0)

Last Week: 28-24 win vs. Livingston

This Week: Away at Ripon (3-2, 1-0)

No. 6 DAVIS (4-0, 1-0)

Last Week: 43-7 win at Mountain House

This Week: Neutral site game vs Los Banos (1-3, 1-0)

No. 7 ESCALON (4-1, 1-0)

Last Week: 21-13 win vs. Hughson

This Week: Bye

No. 8 ENOCHS (4-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 57-7 win over Bear Creek

This Week: Bye

No. 9 HUGHSON (4-1, 0-1)

Last Week: 21-13 loss at Escalon

This Week: Away at Livingston (3-2, 0-1)

No. 10 PATTERSON (3-2, 1-0)

Last Week: 63-14 win at El Capitan

This Week: Home vs. Merced (3-2, 1-0)

Teams considered are those in The Bee’s main circulation area, including Stanislaus County, Ripon, Escalon and Hilmar.

