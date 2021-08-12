Modesto Bee Logo
High School Football

With season a week away, Modesto-area football teams host scrimmages. Here’s the lineup.

Downey High, seen here in a spring 2021 game against Enochs, hosts five teams for a scrimmage Friday night at 7.
Downey High, seen here in a spring 2021 game against Enochs, hosts five teams for a scrimmage Friday night at 7.

With opening night a week away, several Stanislaus District football teams will hold scrimmages on Friday night.

While these games might not count, coaches still go into them with a game plan.

“We’re just looking for energy ... ” Davis High head coach Tim Garcia said, “... looking for them to play physical and play as a group, execution.

“And then just being excited to be out there. Really living in the moment and enjoy having a little bit of fun together as high school kids playing high school football.”

Here’s a list of of some of the scrimmages.

Friday night schedule

