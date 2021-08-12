High School Football
With season a week away, Modesto-area football teams host scrimmages. Here’s the lineup.
With opening night a week away, several Stanislaus District football teams will hold scrimmages on Friday night.
While these games might not count, coaches still go into them with a game plan.
“We’re just looking for energy ... ” Davis High head coach Tim Garcia said, “... looking for them to play physical and play as a group, execution.
“And then just being excited to be out there. Really living in the moment and enjoy having a little bit of fun together as high school kids playing high school football.”
Here’s a list of of some of the scrimmages.
Friday night schedule
- Downey hosts Modesto schools Beyer and Enochs, Manteca’s East Union, Sonora and Central Valley from Ceresat 7 p.m.
- Pitman, Atwater and Hilmar play at Turlock’s Joe Debely Field with freshmen/JV at 5 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.
- Big Valley Christian travels to Delhi to play Delhi, Mariposa, Johansen and Modesto Christian.
- The Central California Athletic Conference’s Gregori hosts Escalon of the Trans-Valley League. Freshmen kick off at 5 p.m. with JV and varsity scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
- Valley Oak power Oakdale hosts Tracy at 7 p.m.
- Western Athletic Conference’s Davis travels to Galt with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
