Meet The Bee’s new sports reporter, Quinton Hamilton. What do you want covered?

Modesto Bee sports writer Quinton Hamilton

I am so excited to be joining The Modesto Bee team as a sports reporter. I can’t wait to meet all of the talented athletes, coaches and amazing fans in the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

Having played sports my whole life, a job tied to athletics felt like my best path.

I enjoy telling the story nobody knows. One of the beauties of sports is that there is so much more beyond the field, court or pitch. It is my goal to dig deeper into the area’s rich sports scene and showcase what we might not see at a game.

I’m from Southern California. I grew up in the Inland Empire about 45 minutes outside of Los Angeles, depending on traffic. I earned my undergraduate degree from Pacific Union College, where I played basketball, and started working shortly after in a field that didn’t suit me.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, I decided to return to school and found myself at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut to not only earn my master’s degree in journalism, but also experience my first real winter.

While there, I served as a beat reporter covering our women’s basketball team for Q30, one of the school’s many student media outlets. I also bought my first snow shovel and worked for one of the local newspapers covering baseball, boys volleyball and softball, which included writing about a walk-off victory in the state championship.

In my time in Connecticut, I also collaborated with Hearst to work on their “Lift Every Voice” project, where I told the story of a Black Southern Connecticut State University graduate who took his love for sports and used it to serve the community he moved to when he was a teenager.

But enough about me. I want to know about you. If you have a story idea or just want to say what’s up, send me an email at qhamilton@modbee.com or DM me on Twitter @quade1095. Let’s work!