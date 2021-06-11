Pitman High announces new football coach who has coached for 30 years

With summer conditioning in full swing for football programs in the Stanislaus District, Pitman was the only school without a head coach.

That changed on Wednesday as the Pride announced Eric Reza as the next coach.

Reza replaces Lance Weckerle, who resigned in mid-May after two seasons.

“I am most excited about just being around the kids and all three levels starting up again (Pitman only had varsity and JV last year),” Reza said.

Reza, who started his coaching experience with a Patterson youth program in 1989, has coached at Pitman since 2007.

He started as the freshman head coach before becoming the JV head coach in 2019.

Reza teaches world history at Pitman and said being on campus allows him to connect more with the athletes. He said having access to grades and other stuff is “very important.”

He hadn’t met with his coaching staff as of Wednesday afternoon but said the Pride will maintain their Wing-T offensive philosophy.

“I don’t see us changing a lot however with new people, there’s new ideas,” said Reza.

The Pride, who went 2-3 during the spring season, open against Central Valley on Aug. 20.

The only other football coaching change in the area was James Stacy resigning at Enochs and Tracey Traub taking over as coach of the Eagles.