Roundup: Central Catholic beats Buhach Colony, Central Valley ends season undefeated

Central Catholic’s coach Roger Canepa talks to his defensive players during the Holy Bowl game with St. Mary’s at Central Catholic High School in Modesto , Calif., August 31, 2018. aalfaro@modbee.com

Central Catholic scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to beat Buhach Colony, 22-15, on Friday.

Raiders (3-2) senior wide receiver Phoenix Jackson had four receptions for 86 yards and the game-winning touchdown catch with a little over two minutes remaining in the game.

Junior running back Julian Lopez had 16 carries for 206 yards and one touchdown.

Gregori 34, Enochs 0: The Jaguars (2-3) shut out the Eagles (2-3) in a Central California Athletic League game.

Central Valley 28, Pacheco 6: Senior Isaiah Hidalgo had three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown as the Hawks ended the season at 5-0.

Patterson, Mountain House: No score reported as of late Friday.

Los Banos 31, Ceres 24: The Bulldogs (2-2) led after three quarters but fell to the Tigers (2-3).

Escalon 48, Sierra 14: Senior running back Luke Anderson had 19 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns and added an interception on defense in the win for the Cougars (2-1).

Sophomore running back Matthew Baptista had nine carries for 125 yards and one touchdown.

“I am unbelievably proud of this group of seniors and they will be missed,” Cougars coach Andrew Beam said. “There are some big shoes to fill but tonight we saw a glimpse of what these sophomores were capable of in the future.”

Hilmar 36, Golden Valley 0: The Yellowjackets (4-1) shut out the Cougars (0-5) to earn a Central California Conference win.

Waterford 47, Denair 21: Senior running back Seth Reynolds had 238 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win for Waterford (4-1). Junior quarterback Aaron Adams had two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats.

The Coyotes ended their season at 1-4.

Big Valley Christian 35, Delhi 12: Senior Zachary Aloisio had two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the win for the Lions (2-2).

Downey 54, Modesto 20: Sophomore quarterback Conner Stoddard had two passing touchdowns in the win for Downey (3-2) over Modesto (0-5). The Knights had 288 rushing yards as a team and five different players had a rushing touchdown.

Beyer 14, Davis 0: Senior Zac Carrillo and junior Elijah Stine both had touchdowns for the Patriots (2-1) in their win over the Spartans (1-4) on Thursday.