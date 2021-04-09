Modesto Bee’s Best: Patterson’s Jordan Imada is The Bee’s Week 3 Prep of the Week

Patterson running back Jordan Imada runs past Modesto defenders en route to scoring a touchdown during a game between Modesto High School and Patterson High School at Gregori High School in Modesto California on September 13, 2019. jwestberg@modbee.com

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 3 of the 2021 spring season?

The fans voted over 1,800 times.

Poll Winner Week 3

Patterson senior running back Jordan Imada had a school-record 415 rushing yards in a 62-56 loss to Kimball. He also had five rushing touchdowns.

