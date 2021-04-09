High School Football

Modesto Bee’s Best: Patterson’s Jordan Imada is The Bee’s Week 3 Prep of the Week

Patterson running back Jordan Imada runs past Modesto defenders en route to scoring a touchdown during a game between Modesto High School and Patterson High School at Gregori High School in Modesto California on September 13, 2019.
Patterson running back Jordan Imada runs past Modesto defenders en route to scoring a touchdown during a game between Modesto High School and Patterson High School at Gregori High School in Modesto California on September 13, 2019. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 3 of the 2021 spring season?

The fans voted over 1,800 times.

Patterson senior running back Jordan Imada had a school-record 415 rushing yards in a 62-56 loss to Kimball. He also had five rushing touchdowns.

