High School Football

Stanislaus District Football: 2021 Week 4 Spring Schedule

Friday

CCAL

Pitman at Downey

Modesto at Enochs (at Johansen HS)

Gregori at Turlock

WAC

Beyer at Lathrop

Johansen at Los Banos

Patterson at Davis (at Johansen HS), 5 p.m.

Ceres at Pacheco

Central Valley at Mountain House

VOL

Oakdale at Manteca

CCC

Livingston at Hilmar

SL

Denair at Mariposa

Hughson at Orestimba

Riverbank at Waterford, 6 p.m.

ML

Sonora at Calaveras

Non-League

Central Catholic at Escalon

Saturday

CCAA

Big Valley Christian at Delta Charter, 10 a.m.

