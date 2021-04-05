High School Football
Stanislaus District Football: 2021 Week 4 Spring Schedule
Friday
CCAL
Pitman at Downey
Modesto at Enochs (at Johansen HS)
Gregori at Turlock
WAC
Beyer at Lathrop
Johansen at Los Banos
Patterson at Davis (at Johansen HS), 5 p.m.
Ceres at Pacheco
Central Valley at Mountain House
VOL
Oakdale at Manteca
CCC
Livingston at Hilmar
SL
Denair at Mariposa
Hughson at Orestimba
Riverbank at Waterford, 6 p.m.
ML
Sonora at Calaveras
Non-League
Central Catholic at Escalon
Saturday
CCAA
Big Valley Christian at Delta Charter, 10 a.m.
