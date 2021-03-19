Stanislaus District Football: Week 1 Scoreboard

High School Football
Stanislaus District Week 2 Football Schedule
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Thursday
WAC
Mountain House at Beyer (at Downey HS)
Non-League
Central Catholic at Merced (at Golden Valley HS)
Friday
CCAL
Enochs at Downey
Gregori at Pitman (at Turlock HS)
Turlock at Modesto (at Gregori HS)
WAC
Ceres at Johansen
Davis at Lathrop
Patterson at Pacheco
Los Banos at Central Valley (at Ceres HS)
CCC
Buhach Colony at Hilmar
VOL
Oakdale at Sierra
Ripon at Manteca
SL
Waterford at Mariposa
Orestimba at Riverbank
Non-League
Amador at Escalon
Hughson at El Capitan (at Golden Valley HS)
Weston Ranch at Denair
Summerville at Big Valley Christian
Comments