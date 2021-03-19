High School Football

Stanislaus District Football: Week 1 Scoreboard

Beyer’s Fayzon Allen runs the ball during the Western athletic Conference game with Davis at Gregori High School in Salida, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Beyer’s Fayzon Allen runs the ball during the Western athletic Conference game with Davis at Gregori High School in Salida, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

---

Stanislaus District Week 2 Football Schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Thursday

WAC

Mountain House at Beyer (at Downey HS)

Non-League

Central Catholic at Merced (at Golden Valley HS)

Friday

CCAL

Enochs at Downey

Gregori at Pitman (at Turlock HS)

Turlock at Modesto (at Gregori HS)

WAC

Ceres at Johansen

Davis at Lathrop

Patterson at Pacheco

Los Banos at Central Valley (at Ceres HS)

CCC

Buhach Colony at Hilmar

VOL

Oakdale at Sierra

Ripon at Manteca

SL

Waterford at Mariposa

Orestimba at Riverbank

Non-League

Amador at Escalon

Hughson at El Capitan (at Golden Valley HS)

Weston Ranch at Denair

Summerville at Big Valley Christian

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service