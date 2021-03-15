High School Football
Stanislaus District Football: 2021 Week 1 Spring Schedule
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Thursday
East Union at Ripon
Friday
CCAL
Modesto at Gregori
Downey at Turlock
Pitman at Enochs (at Johansen HS)
WAC
Johansen at Central Valley (at Ceres HS)
Ceres at Davis (at Ceres HS), 5 p.m.
CCC
Hilmar at Atwater
VOL
Escalon at Oakdale
SL
Denair at Orestimba
Waterford at Hughson
Non-League
Bellermine at Central Catholic
Big Valley Christian at Summerville
Saturday
WAC
Patterson at Beyer (at Downey HS), 3 p.m.
SL
Mariposa at Riverbank
