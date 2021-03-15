High School Football

Stanislaus District Football: 2021 Week 1 Spring Schedule

Gabe Ruiz, 4, gets taken down by a Ceres High defender. Beyer took on Ceres High at Ceres on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Stanislaus District Week 1 Football Spring Schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Thursday

East Union at Ripon

Friday

CCAL

Modesto at Gregori

Downey at Turlock

Pitman at Enochs (at Johansen HS)

WAC

Johansen at Central Valley (at Ceres HS)

Ceres at Davis (at Ceres HS), 5 p.m.

CCC

Hilmar at Atwater

VOL

Escalon at Oakdale

SL

Denair at Orestimba

Waterford at Hughson

Non-League

Bellermine at Central Catholic

Big Valley Christian at Summerville

Saturday

WAC

Patterson at Beyer (at Downey HS), 3 p.m.

SL

Mariposa at Riverbank

