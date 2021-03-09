Game on, at last. High school football is back in Stanislaus County

Turlock quarterback Brock Paslay (16) throws a pass over the middle during a game between Downey High School and Turlock High School at Downey High School in Modesto, CA on October 4, 2019. jwestberg@modbee.com

Downey senior Cortez Rush said after Monday’s football practice he was ready for the season.

“My teammates and I have been working hard,” Rush said. “We’ve been watching film just going over the little things because we have a game in a week and a half.”

There was still one remaining hurdle however.

Stanislaus County needed to drop below the 14 adjusted cases per 100,000 residents or under standard allowing football and other high-contact outdoor sports (soccer and water polo) to return.

On Tuesday, the state released the weekly data.

Stanislaus County’s rate stood at 13.6 per 100,000 residents.

Football is back.

“I am really excited now... it’s go time and need to put everything in action,” Rush said.

County 2/16 2/23 3/2 3/9 Calaveras 21.3 9.4 4.5 4.8 Merced 26.8 19.5 16.5 14.8 San Joaquin 25.1 17.1 11.6 11.2 Stanislaus 31.3 20.8 15.7 13.6 Tuolumne 13.1 10.9 5.2 7.9

Stanislaus County schools, along with Escalon and Ripon from neighboring San Joaquin County - which dropped below the mark last week - will play a five-game schedule that begins on March 19.

Merced County missed the mark for a fourth straight week.

Along with outdoor sports, indoor sports (basketball, volleyball, and wrestling) are eligible to return as well but face more rigorous testing procedures and likely will return in early-to-mid April.

Here are some of the questions that remain as we enter a unique football season:

How will testing work?

Athletes and coaches are required to test weekly (PCR or antigen) and the results must be available 24 hours before a competition. Public school districts around the state have partnered with Valencia Branch Laboratory. This lab is only for football and water polo.

It is unknown how districts will test for indoor sports where athletes and coaches must be tested “within 48 hours of each competition” according to state guidelines.

Which counties have to test?

Any county above an adjusted rate of seven per 100,000 residents.

What happens if there is a positive test?

Aside from the player or coach who will have to quarantine (for at least 10 days among other factors), contract tracing will need to be done immediately to see who was a close contact (closer than six feet for at least 15 minutes to person who tested positive).

A close contact must quarantine for at least 14 days.

With most public school districts testing on Monday and getting results on Wednesday or Thursday, if games are canceled, they likely won’t be announced until Friday morning.

What about fans? Band? Cheerleaders?

The guidelines from the state recommend “immediate” household members be allowed to attend but the number allowed will be up to schools and school districts.

Whether band and cheerleaders are allowed is unknown as well.

Who can we play?

While most schools are in their usual leagues, some (Escalon and Ripon), which are usually in the Trans-Valley League, are in the Valley Oak League this year. Like all high school competitions, any school participating must either be in the same county where the sport is allowed or in immediate bordering counties.

For example, Stanislaus County teams are ineligible to play Sacramento County teams this year.

Can an athlete play multiple sports?

Yes. The state’s department of health recommends an athlete limit participation to one sport but it’s only a recommendation. However, an athlete is limited to only 18 hours of school-related sports activities per week. Some coaches have adjusted schedules for athletes to attend multiple practices.