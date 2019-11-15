Roundup: Turlock falls to Oak Ridge; Hilmar and Ripon win big

Los Banos running back, Justin Incaprera runs up the middle early in the first quarter against Bradshaw Christian High School in Elk Grove. Incaprera finished the night with 14 carries for 146 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards and finished the 2019 season with 2,003 in rushing and receiving.

Down 14-0 to No. 2 Oak Ridge (9-2) at halftime, Turlock senior running back Anthony Frias said the team discussed how they weren’t going to quit.

“When we were in the locker room, we were all talking about how we were not done yet,” Frias said.

Within five minutes of the third quarter, the game was tied at 14 as Frias had two touchdown runs (55 yards and 2 yards).

However, Oak Ridge junior Gui Lozada scored on a 1-yard run with 1 minute, 37 seconds remaining in the third quarter and the Trojans added a field goal in the fourth to beat the Bulldogs 24-14. in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I quarterfinals,

“There will be a lot of us who will have success in college football ... I know it,” said Frias, whose team finished the year 9-3. “For many of us, the road is not over. A new chapter is beginning.”

Oak Ridge hosts No. 3 Inderkum next week.

Ripon 41, Foothill 7: Indians (10-1) junior fullback Aaron Wood had two rushing touchdowns in the win over the Mustangs (8-4). Ripon will host Amador in the Division V semifinals next week.

Hilmar 49, Bear River 17: The Yellowjackets (10-1) led 42-10 at halftime and junior quarterback Seth Miguel was 15-of-18 for 326 yards and four touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Aiden Azevedo had four receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Hilmar will host Ripon Christian (10-1) in a rematch of last year’s Division VI Championship.

Denair 21, Le Grand 14: Three Coyotes (9-2) had rushing touchdowns in their win over the Bulldogs (6-6). Denair advanced to its second straight Division VIII championship, where it will face Mariposa (7-4), which beat Vacaville Christian, 52-27. Denair senior running back Dylan De Silva had 248 rushing yards and one touchdown.

“Our game plan doesn’t change a ton; we’re a run-heavy team,” Denair head coach Anthony Armas told Angelina Martin of the Turlock Journal. “There were a few wrinkles, but our kids adjusted pretty well. We play defense and run the ball. I wish it were a little fancier, but that’s been our game plan every time.”

Sonora 56, Golden Sierra 19: The Wildcats (6-5) advanced to the semifinals for the sixth straight year with the win over the Grizzlies (8-3). Sonora is at Escalon next week.

Bradshaw Christian 42, Los Banos 13: Tigers (6-6) senior wide receiver Landon Ramos had two receiving touchdowns in the loss in the Division V quarterfinals.

Manteca 39, Vista Del Lago 35: Buffaloes (9-2) senior Isaac Searcy intercepted a pass in the end zone on the final play of the game. Manteca is at Capital Christian (9-2) next week.

Sierra 63, Atwater 14: Timberwolves (9-3) junior running back Kimoni Stanley had 241 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the win over the Falcons (8-4). Sierra is at No. 1 Rio Linda next week in the Division IV Semifinals.