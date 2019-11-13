Calaveras forfeits Friday’s playoff game against Ripon Christian

Ripon Christian’s Sean McGovern runs the ball during the Southern League game with Denair at Ripon Christian High School in Ripon, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Ripon Christian won the game 28-7. aalfaro@modbee.com

Ripon Christian’s first playoff game will have to wait another week as Calaveras announced late Wednesday it will forfeit Friday’s CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI Quarterfinal game due to an ineligible player participating in the school’s win over Western Sierra the week before.

The news was first reported by Calaveras Enterprise sports editor Guy Dossi and later confirmed by the section.

Ripon Christian will play the winner of Hilmar/Bear River on Nov. 22.

It will be three weeks since Ripon Christian played a game as they had a bye in the first round and beat Delhi on Nov. 1 in the Knights’ (10-1) last contest.

Jesuit forfeited its semifinal game against Del Oro last year due to the same issue.