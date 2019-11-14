Predictions: Our experts pick the winners of Modesto area football playoff games

The second week of the playoffs features a couple of local teams facing off against each other while one team won’t play until Saturday.

The Bee’s sports reporter Julian A. Lopez and football writer Jim Silva highlight their games to watch this week along with predictions: (Note: They do not predict games they will be covering):

Name Last Week Overall Jim Silva 7-1 47-13 Julian A. Lopez 5-3 40-21





No. 7 Turlock (9-2) at No. 2 Oak Ridge (8-2), 7 p.m. at Oak Ridge High School

After a convincing 42-21 win over Del Oro last week, the Bulldogs hit the road for Round 2.

Turlock lost to Oak Ridge, 27-9, in the quarterfinals last year and Trojans junior quarterback Justin Lamson has 2,405 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Turlock hasn’t made the semifinals since 2012.

Jim Silva: Oak Ridge 20, Turlock 14. The Trojans’ offense is averaging nearly 35 points over five-game win streak, but I think the Bulldogs’ defense will keep it close.

Julian A. Lopez: Turlock 27, Oak Ridge 24. Picked the Bulldogs last week and doing it again.

No. 5 Central Catholic (6-5) at No. 4 Jesuit (5-5), 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jesuit High School

It’s hard for a team to be “fresh” entering the second round of the playoffs but after a 58-14 win over Tracy last week, that might be the case for the Raiders.

Central Catholic rested most of its starters in the second half in the win over the Bulldogs.

This is the 19th straight year Central Catholic advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Jesuit had a bye last week and Marauders senior quarterback Daniel Susac has 17 passing touchdowns in six games played.

JS: Central Catholic 35, Jesuit 31. The Raiders had a brutal preseason schedule. This is where it pays off.

JL: Central Catholic 24, Jesuit 21. Central Catholic is healthy and with the return of Minaya Olivo, the offense has a key weapon back.

No. 7 Patterson (7-4) at No. 2 Oakdale (7-3), 7 p.m at Oakdale High School

One of the two local matchups in the Stanislaus District has the Mustangs hosting the Tigers.

Oakdale is 2-0 all-time against Patterson in the playoffs and the Mustangs had a bye last week.

Patterson senior running back Obadiah Godbolt had 132 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 37-28 win over Del Campo last week.

JS: Covering game

JL: Oakdale 42, Patterson 21. Patterson’s defense has struggled this year and Oakdale plays its best football during the playoffs.

No. 5 Atwater (8-3) at No. 4 Sierra (8-3), 7 p.m. at Sierra High School

Atwater beat Kimball, 50-26, last week and the Falcons have scored at least 40 points in seven of its last eight games.

Atwater hasn’t made the semifinals since 2000 while Sierra made the semifinals in 2015 when the Timberwolves won a section and state championship.

JS: Sierra 35, Atwater 21. The Timberwolves have scored 131 points in their last two games, and they have the home-field edge.

JL: Atwater 38, Sierra 35. Since the offseason, I’ve heard this is one of Atwater’s best teams. They get the road win.

No. 10 Foothill (8-3) at No. 2 Ripon (9-1), 7 p.m. at Ripon High School

Ripon had a bye last week and the Indians host the Mustangs, who have won four in a row including a 47-30 victory over Liberty Ranch last week.

Ripon is 5-0 at home this year and six players have at least four rushing touchdowns.

JS: Ripon 42, Foothill 17. With easy game against Modesto Christian and a bye week, the Indians are well rested and ready to roll.

JL: Ripon 35, Foothill 10. The Indians are good ... actually very good. Book them in the semifinals.

No. 9 Hughson (5-6) at No. 1 Escalon (9-1), 7 p.m. at Escalon High School

Escalon ended its regular season on Nov. 1 with a 42-17 win over Hughson.

In their 49-27 win over Linden last week, Huskies senior running back Zander De La Cruz had three touchdowns and 203 total yards.

The two teams last met in the playoffs in 1996 Division III championship, a game the Cougars won, 16-14.

JS: Escalon 49, Hughson 14. The Cougars beat the Huskies 42-17 two weeks ago. I don’t see any reason why it will be different this time.

JL: Covering game

No. 7 Bear River (8-3) at No. 2 Hilmar (9-1), 7 p.m. at Hilmar High School

A matchup between two of the most successful teams in the past couple of years.

The Bruins have made the section title game in each of its last four playoff appearances and the Yellowjackets have won two straight Division VI championships.

Hilmar had a bye last week while Bear River beat Highlands, 64-26.

JS: Hilmar 28, Bear River 7. CalPreps.com’s computer has the Yellowjackets winning by 14. I don’t think it’ll be that close.

JL: Bear River 28, Hilmar 24. Two great teams with fantastic coaching staffs. I’m picking an upset.

