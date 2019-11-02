Roundup: Gregori beats Enochs to help playoff hopes; Turlock takes Harvest Bowl

Gregori’s Baker Melendez runs for a second touchdown during the Central California Athletic League game with Turlock at Gregori High School in Salida, Calif., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

With a potential CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoff spot on the line, Gregori (3-2, 6-4) beat Enochs (1-4, 4-6), 35-0 on Friday.

It was the Jaguars’ first shutout of the year.

Gregori will find out its playoff fate on Sunday, when the brackets are released at 2 p.m.

Turlock 41, Pitman 7: The Bulldogs (5-0, 8-2) rolled past the Pride (2-4, 3-7) to win their sixth straight Harvest Bowl. Turlock has claimed two consecutive Central California Athletic Conference championships.

Downey 41, Modesto 6: Senior wide receiver Lawrence Harris had a 36-yard touchdown reception in the win for the Knights (4-1, 7-3). Senior quarterback Alonzo Rodriguez had a touchdown run for the Panthers (0-5, 2-8).

Davis 57, Ceres 0: The Spartans (5-2, 8-2) crushed the Bulldogs (0-7, 0-10). and finished with an 8-2 record for first time since 2001.

Ripon 48, Modesto Christian 0: Seniors Dorian Dougherty and Brandon Rainer each had interceptions for a touchdown for the Indians (5-1, 9-1). Ripon clinched a share of the Trans-Valley League title with the win along with Escalon and Hilmar.

Escalon 42, Hughson 17: Kaden Christensen had 229 yards of offense and two touchdowns as the Cougars (5-1, 9-1) beat the Huskies (2-4, 4-6).

Hilmar 42, Livingston 14: The Yellowjackets (5-1, 9-1) appear primed for the postseason after rolling past the Wolves (3-3, 6-4).

Big Valley Christian 43, Delta Charter 6: Lions (4-0, 6-4) junior Joshua Petero had a rushing touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown in the win.

Patterson 59, El Capitan 17: After a bye last week, the Tigers (3-3, 6-4) celebrated Senior Night with a win.

Ripon Christian 49, Delhi 0: Sean McGovern ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and Jake Grondz rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on seven carries as the Knights (7-0, 9-1) tuned up for the postseason with a dominant win over the Hawks.

Denair 34, Waterford 21: Coyotes (6-1, 8-2) senior running back Jorge Yanez had four rushing touchdowns in the win over the Wildcats (1-6, 3-7).

Orestimba 47, Gustine 40: The Warriors (4-3, 6-4) came away with a victory in a high-scoring affair. It was Orestimba’s third-straight win.

Sonora 42, Summerville 14: The Wildcats (4-1, 5-5) clinched a share of the Mother Lode League title with the win.

Manteca 62, East Union 7: The Buffaloes (5-1, 8-2) won their fifth in a row.