And the Bee’s Player of the Week is ...

Beyer High running back, Darius Murphy gets away from Los Banos linebacker, Adrian Atangan Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019 at Loftin Stadium in Los Banos. Final score was 14-7 Beyer. glieb@losbanosenterprise.com

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 4 of the 2019 season?

The fans voted nearly 7,900 times.

The winner?

Beyer sophomore wide receiver Darius Murphy had four touchdowns in Beyer’s 47-0 win over Mountain House on Friday.

