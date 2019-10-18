High School Football

And the Bee’s Player of the Week is ...

Beyer High running back, Darius Murphy gets away from Los Banos linebacker, Adrian Atangan Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019 at Loftin Stadium in Los Banos. Final score was 14-7 Beyer.
Beyer High running back, Darius Murphy gets away from Los Banos linebacker, Adrian Atangan Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019 at Loftin Stadium in Los Banos. Final score was 14-7 Beyer. Gene Lieb glieb@losbanosenterprise.com

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 4 of the 2019 season?

The fans voted nearly 7,900 times.

The winner?

Screen Shot 2019-10-17 at 1.02.49 PM.png

Beyer sophomore wide receiver Darius Murphy had four touchdowns in Beyer’s 47-0 win over Mountain House on Friday.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!

Profile Image of Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism.
  Comments  