High School Football
And the Bee’s Player of the Week is ...
We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 4 of the 2019 season?
The fans voted nearly 7,900 times.
The winner?
Beyer sophomore wide receiver Darius Murphy had four touchdowns in Beyer’s 47-0 win over Mountain House on Friday.
Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!
Comments