Lopez: Thursday’s WAC showdown looms between Beyer and Davis

Julian A. Lopez

A game I’ve had circled for a couple of weeks is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Gregori when Davis (3-1, 6-1) hosts Beyer (4-0, 4-3) in a Western Athletic Conference game between two of the top teams in the league.

It will be the only game played on Thursday in the Stanislaus District.

Both coaches said at Tuesday’s Modesto Quarterback Club they think the atmosphere will be “electric” and “exciting.”

“There should be a lot of people going to the game,” Beyer coach Greg Bockman said. “It’s our night.”

There are plenty of ramifications at stake as Beyer looks to remain undefeated in WAC play while a win by Davis will create a four-way tie for first with Johansen and Los Banos.

Bockman said Davis’ potent offense, which averages nearly 37 points per game, is the best the Patriots will have faced all year while Garcia said the Spartans will have to slow down Beyer “super” sophomore wide receiver Darius Murphy.

Murphy has 10 touchdowns this year.

With Johansen also in the mix for a WAC title, essentially the “road to a championship” goes through the Modesto schools with the Vikings playing Davis next week before ending the season against Beyer.

Adding to the excitement of the game, the contest also will be the Spartans’ Senior Night.

Central Catholic honors athletes: Central Catholic coach Roger Canepa brought seven athletes to the QB Club meeting.

The athletes were senior running back Minaya Olivo, senior offensive lineman Armando Palominos, senior quarterback/safety Kyle Jackson, senior tight end Nic Sani, senior kicker David Gallegos, senior quarterback Dalton Durossette, and senior wide receiver Sithri Price.

Canepa praised the character of the group and said the team held a fundraiser at Yosemite Lanes bowling alley last Saturday where they raised over $2,000 for Autism Speaks.

Golf league finals: The CCAL and VFL had their girl’s golf league finals on Monday.

At Dryden Park Golf Course, Turlock senior Ainslie Coughran finished first with a score of 12-over-par-86 while Enochs and Gregori advanced to next week’s playoffs.

Ripon freshman Gabbi Illardi won the Valley Foothill League North Division Individual Championship with a 4-over-76 at Micke Grove Golf Links.

Ripon won the VFL team North Division title while Hughson won the South.

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs are next Monday at various locations.

Modesto Christian to hold inaugural Hall of Fame dinner: Modesto Christian will hold its inaugural Hall of Fame dinner and auction on Nov. 8. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the school’s office.

The honorees are: Jessica Graham, Chuck Hayes, and Gary Porter.