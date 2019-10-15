Bee’s section football rankings: Small-school rankings increase from 10 to 15.

SHARE COPY LINK

What’s a season without some upsets to jolt the senses?

It happened in the Delta League twice over the weekend, leading us to tweak the large-school rankings.

Upstart Franklin of Elk Grove on Friday stunned one-loss Cosumnes Oaks 14-7 in a game as surprising as the defensive score.

On Saturday, unranked Jesuit upended one-loss Elk Grove 38-35 to officially make the Delta a free-for-all. Daniel Susac tossed four touchdown passes and ran for one for Jesuit, which is 2-1 in the Delta. Susac is a Major League Baseball catcher draft prospect who missed the first three games of this football season due to injury.

He has led Jesuit to a 2-1 showing.

The northern part of the section still occupies the top spots in the large-school rankings with Folsom, Inderkum, Rocklin and Oak Ridge. All are Sierra Foothill League members except Inderkum, which owns a 37-10 win at SFL member Del Oro in nonleague play.

-Joe Davidson

After eight weeks, we have made a change in the small-school rankings.

We have increased the number of ranked teams from 10 to 15.

No. 8 Calaveras, which beat No. 10 Amador last week, is at Sonora on Friday. Sonora hasn’t lost a Mother Lode League game since joining the MLL in 2014.

No. 1 Escalon is at No. 5 Ripon in a Trans-Valley League game. If the Cougars win, they will most likely finish the regular season undefeated and clinch the No. 1 seed in the Div. V playoffs.

- Julian A. Lopez

----

THE BEE’S TOP 20

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Large Schools

1. Folsom (6-1)

2. Inderkum (7-0)

3. Rocklin (6-2)

4. Oak Ridge (5-2)

5. Buhach Colony (7-0)

6. Monterey Trail (6-1)

7. Turlock (5-2)

7. Capital Christian (6-2)

9. Elk Grove (5-2)

10. Davis Sr. (6-1)

11. Vacaville (5-2)

12. Edison (6-1)

13. Del Oro (4-3)

14. St. Mary’s (3-4)

15. Central Catholic (4-4)

16. Lincoln-Stockton (7-0)

17. Cosumnes Oaks (6-2)

18. Oakdale (5-3)

19. Granite Bay (4-3)

20. Manteca (5-2)

-Joe Davidson/ Julian A. Lopez

THE BEE’S TOP 15

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Small Schools

1. Escalon (7-0)

2. Center (7-0)

3. Hilmar (6-1)

4. Bear River (6-1)

5. Ripon (6-1)

6. Ripon Christian (6-1)

7. Colfax (5-2)

8. Calaveras (5-2)

9. Bradshaw Christian (5-2)

(TIE)10. Amador (6-1)

(TIE) 10. Golden Sierra (5-2)

(TIE) 10. Highlands (6-1)

13. Rio Vista (6-1)

14. Denair (5-2)

15. Woodland Christian (4-2)

-Joe Davidson/ Julian A. Lopez