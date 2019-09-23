Poll: Who was the Stanislaus District’s top performer in Week 5 of the 2019 season?

Watch highlights of Hilmar’s 38-27 win over Ripon Behind four touchdowns from junior quarterback Seth Miguel, Hilmar High School beat Ripon High School, 38-27 on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Hilmar High School in Hilmar, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Behind four touchdowns from junior quarterback Seth Miguel, Hilmar High School beat Ripon High School, 38-27 on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Hilmar High School in Hilmar, California.

League play began last week and we had several standouts, who led their teams to wins.

Who should be The Bee’s Player of the Week for the Week of Sept. 20?

Vote as often as you’d like. Voting closes Thursday at noon. We’ll post the winner on Friday at noon.

Here are the nominees:

Central Catholic’s Minaya Olivo runs the ball during the non-league game with De La Salle at Central Catholic High School in Modesto, Calif., Aug. 30, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Central Catholic senior running back Minaya Olivo: Olivo scored the game-winning touchdown with 1 minute, 11 seconds left in the Raiders’ 27-26 win over Manteca on Friday. Olivo caught pass from senior quarterback Dalton Durossette and ran 12 yards for the score. He finished the night with 28 carries for 110 yards and two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score.

Hilmar quarterback Seth Miguel rolls out against Sonora on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 in Sonora, Calif. Miguel threw three touchdown passes in a 28-7 win over the Wildcats as Hilmar improved to 4-0 on the season. Photo submitted by Steve Mitchell

Hilmar junior quarterback Seth Miguel: Miguel controlled the tempo of the game in Hilmar’s 38-27 win over Ripon. He was 7-of-12 for 115 yards and two touchdowns and added 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Miguel has at least two touchdowns in every game this year.

Denair running back Dylan De Silva (7) stiff arms a defender during the CIF Division 7-AA championship game between Denair and Santee at Denair High School in Denair California on December 1, 2018. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

Denair senior running back Dylan De Silva: In the Coyotes’ 20-12 win over Le Grand, De Silva had 23 carries for 178 yards and a touchdown and added three receptions for 42 yards and a score.

Modesto Christian senior quarterback Jovon Watkins: Modesto Christian won its first game of the season with a 34-22 victory over Riverbank and Watkins was a big reason why. He was 7-of-18 for 92 yards and three touchdowns and had 72 rushing yards and a score.