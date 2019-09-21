High School Football

Stanislaus District Football Standings: Week 5

Buhach Colony wins CCC showdown against Patterson

Buhach Colony senior Trey Paster scored three touchdowns in the second half to help lead the Thunder to a 37-21 win over Patterson. The Thunder improved to 5-0 on the season. By
Central California Athletic League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Enochs

0-0

3-1

102

62

Downey

0-0

3-2

163

209

Turlock

0-0

3-2

98

89

Gregori

0-0

3-2

100

96

Modesto

0-0

1-3

77

104

Pitman

0-0

1-3

46

178

Western Athletic Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Davis

1-0

4-0

160

54

Johansen

1-0

3-1

106

47

Beyer

1-0

2-2

48

68

Lathrop

1-0

1-3

64

171

Pacheco

0-1

1-3

83

107

Los Banos

0-1

0-4

74

140

Mtn. House

0-1

0-4

62

201

Ceres

0-1

0-4

38

169

Valley Oak League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Sierra

1-0

5-0

235

32

Oakdale

1-0

3-2

118

59

Cen. Catholic

1-0

1-4

97

192

West. Ranch

0-0

1-2

38

123

Manteca

0-1

3-2

222

107

East Union

0-1

3-2

164

104

Kimball

0-1

3-2

129

92

Trans Valley League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Hilmar

1-0

5-0

212

53

Livingston

1-0

4-1

177

111

Mod. Chr.

1-0

1-4

78

226

Escalon

0-0

4-0

166

40

Ripon

0-1

4-1

200

77

Hughson

0-1

2-3

145

106

Riverbank

0-1

0-5

55

195

Central California Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Buhach Col.

1-0

5-0

212

96

Atwater

1-0

4-1

156

72

Merced

1-0

2-3

103

96

Golden Val.

0-0

2-2

126

74

Patterson

0-1

3-2

183

142

Central Val.

0-1

2-3

109

139

El Capitan

0-1

1-4

59

216

Southern Athletic League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Denair

1-0

3-1

125

59

Ripon Chr.

1-0

3-1

147

36

Mariposa

1-0

2-2

62

101

Gustine

1-0

1-3

38

107

Le Grand

0-1

2-2

110

104

Orestimba

0-1

2-2

84

83

Waterford

0-1

2-2

89

140

Delhi

0-1

0-4

6

155

Central California Athletic Association

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Brook. Chr.

1-0

2-2

118

139

S. Ridge

0-0

2-3

93

104

Big Valley

0-0

1-3

111

89

Delta Ch.

0-0

1-2

68

67

Millennium

0-1

2-3

167

200

Mother Lode League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

0-0

3-0

131

32

Calaveras

0-0

2-2

70

75

Bret Harte

0-0

2-2

56

85

Summerville

0-0

1-3

61

117

Sonora

0-0

1-4

82

173

Argonaut

0-0

0-3

55

88

