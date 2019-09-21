High School Football
Stanislaus District Football Standings: Week 5
Buhach Colony wins CCC showdown against Patterson
Central California Athletic League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Enochs
0-0
3-1
102
62
Downey
0-0
3-2
163
209
Turlock
0-0
3-2
98
89
Gregori
0-0
3-2
100
96
Modesto
0-0
1-3
77
104
Pitman
0-0
1-3
46
178
Western Athletic Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Davis
1-0
4-0
160
54
Johansen
1-0
3-1
106
47
Beyer
1-0
2-2
48
68
Lathrop
1-0
1-3
64
171
Pacheco
0-1
1-3
83
107
Los Banos
0-1
0-4
74
140
Mtn. House
0-1
0-4
62
201
Ceres
0-1
0-4
38
169
Valley Oak League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Sierra
1-0
5-0
235
32
Oakdale
1-0
3-2
118
59
Cen. Catholic
1-0
1-4
97
192
West. Ranch
0-0
1-2
38
123
Manteca
0-1
3-2
222
107
East Union
0-1
3-2
164
104
Kimball
0-1
3-2
129
92
Trans Valley League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Hilmar
1-0
5-0
212
53
Livingston
1-0
4-1
177
111
Mod. Chr.
1-0
1-4
78
226
Escalon
0-0
4-0
166
40
Ripon
0-1
4-1
200
77
Hughson
0-1
2-3
145
106
Riverbank
0-1
0-5
55
195
Central California Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Buhach Col.
1-0
5-0
212
96
Atwater
1-0
4-1
156
72
Merced
1-0
2-3
103
96
Golden Val.
0-0
2-2
126
74
Patterson
0-1
3-2
183
142
Central Val.
0-1
2-3
109
139
El Capitan
0-1
1-4
59
216
Southern Athletic League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Denair
1-0
3-1
125
59
Ripon Chr.
1-0
3-1
147
36
Mariposa
1-0
2-2
62
101
Gustine
1-0
1-3
38
107
Le Grand
0-1
2-2
110
104
Orestimba
0-1
2-2
84
83
Waterford
0-1
2-2
89
140
Delhi
0-1
0-4
6
155
Central California Athletic Association
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Brook. Chr.
1-0
2-2
118
139
S. Ridge
0-0
2-3
93
104
Big Valley
0-0
1-3
111
89
Delta Ch.
0-0
1-2
68
67
Millennium
0-1
2-3
167
200
Mother Lode League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
0-0
3-0
131
32
Calaveras
0-0
2-2
70
75
Bret Harte
0-0
2-2
56
85
Summerville
0-0
1-3
61
117
Sonora
0-0
1-4
82
173
Argonaut
0-0
0-3
55
88
