Roundup: Beyer and Davis win WAC openers; Merzon earns 200th win at Oakdale

Beyer High running back, Darius Murphy gets away from Los Banos linebacker, Adrian Atangan Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019 at Loftin Stadium in Los Banos. Final score was 14-7 Beyer. glieb@losbanosenterprise.com

Behind a strong defensive effort, Beyer (1-0, 2-2) won its first Western Athletic Conference game with a 14-7 win at Los Banos (0-1, 0-4) on Friday.

Los Banos had the ball Patriots’ territory with under a minute left but turned the ball over. The Tigers also had 1st-and-goal from Beyer’s 8-yard line early in the second quarter but couldn’t score.

Beyer hosts Ceres at Johansen next Friday.

Davis 48, Mountain House 27: Senior quarterback Elijah Diaz had five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) as the Spartans (1-0, 4-0) remained undefeated.

McClymonds 55, Downey 6: The Knights (3-2) suffered their second straight loss. Senior wide receiver Ethan Difuntorum had an 18-yard touchdown reception for Downey.

Modesto 48, Franklin 0: Junior running back James Hayes had two 6-yard touchdown runs in the win for the Panthers (1-3).

Oakdale 42, East Union 14: Sophomore quarterback Jackson Holt had three touchdowns in the win for the Mustangs (3-2, 1-0). It was coach Trent Merzon’s 200th career win.

Central-Fresno 41, Turlock 13: Senior running back Anthony Frias had 113 rushing yards and a touchdown in the loss for the Bulldogs (3-2).

Modesto Christian 34, Riverbank 22: Coach Brett Butler earned his first win as the Crusaders (1-0, 1-4) beat the Bruins (0-1, 0-5). Senior quarterback Jovon Watkins had four touchdowns for the Crusaders while senior running back De’ondrey Davis had 194 yards and a touchdown for the Bruins. Riverbank’s Bryce Martin had 157 rushing yards and a touchdown and threw for a touchdown.

Gregori 20, Livermore 7: The Jaguars (3-2) gave the Cowboys (4-1) their first loss of the season.

Woodland Christian 20, Big Valley Christian 14: The Cardinals scored the game-winning touchdown with less than a second left as Big Valley Christian (1-3) suffered its third straight loss.

Pitman 36, Monterey 33: Junior quarterback Landyn Magina connected with senior wide receiver Kade Morris for the game-winning touchdown with under a minute left as the Pride (1-3) scored 16 fourth-quarter points to beat Toreadores.

Denair 20, Le Grand 12: Denair senior running back Dylan De Silva had 23 carries for 178 yards and a touchdown and added a receiving touchdown in the win for Denair (1-0, 3-1).

“Pound-for-pound, he’s a strong kid and a really quick kid with good vision who runs really hard,” Denair coach Anthony Armas told Turlock Journal’s Angelina Martin after the game. “We’ve had him for four years and it’s been fun just watching him develop as a person.”

Sonora 41, West 14: The Wildcats (1-4) won their first game of the season at home.

Ripon Christian 50, Waterford 0: Senior Sean McGovern had three touchdowns in the win for the Knights (1-0, 3-1) over the Wildcats (0-1, 2-2).

Mariposa County 7, Orestimba 6: Both teams scored in the first quarter and the Warriors (0-1, 2-2) struggled in the loss.

Livingston 35, Hughson 27: Sophomore quarterback Rocklin Baptista connected with senior wide receiver Donovan Brown for the game-winning touchdown with a minute left for the Wolves (1-0, 4-1). Junior quarterback Aiden Meyer had two touchdowns for the Huskies (0-1, 3-2).

Merced 28, Central Valley 0: The Hawks (2-3, 0-1) struggled in a Central California Conference game.

Lathrop 36, Ceres 25: The Bulldogs (0-4) lost on Homecoming Night.