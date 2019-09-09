High School Football
Poll: Who was the Stanislaus District’s top performer in Week 3 of the 2019 season?
Watch highlights of Turlock’ 43-14 win over Tracy on Thursday
The Bee’s Player of the Week polls have returned.
There were a lot of great performances on the Stanislaus District football fields last week.
Who should be The Bee’s Player of the Week for the Week of Sept. 6?
Vote as often as you’d like. Voting closes Thursday at noon. We’ll post the winner on Friday at noon.
Here are the nominees:
Davis senior quarterback Elijah Diaz: Diaz was 15-for-23 for 223 yards and four touchdowns and added 12 carries for 42 yards and a score in the Spartans’ 43-8 win over El Capitan. With the win, the Spartans moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2014.
Downey senior running back Robert Rivera: Rivera had 12 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns to help the Knights remain undefeated with a 34-27 win at Merced. Rivera is averaging 7.5 yards per carry and has 343 rushing yards and five touchdowns this year.
Ripon senior running back/ linebacker Grant Wiebe: In a 42-19 victory over Central Valley, Wiebe had 11 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns and nine tackles, six quarterback hurries, and one sack.
Turlock senior running back/ linebacker Anthony Frias: Turlock’s senior class president had nine carries for 137 yards and three touchdowns and added two receptions for 83 yards in the Bulldogs’ 43-14 win over Tracy last Thursday. He also had two tackles for a loss and one sack.
