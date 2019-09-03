Local Digest: Turlock’s Soderstrom leading Team USA; news from Tuesday’s QB Club.

Turlock’s Tyler Soderstrom scores ahead of the throw during the Sac-Joaquin Section baseball playoff game with Lincoln at Turlock High School in Turlock, Calif., Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Soderstrom was named the Central California Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player on Thursday. aalfaro@modbee.com

Turlock senior catcher Tyler Soderstrom leads the USA U-18 National Team with nine RBIs through four games at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in Gijang City, South Korea. USA is 3-1 and Soderstrom had two RBIs in a 8-3 win over Spain on Tuesday.

Soderstrom, who is committed to UCLA, has at least one RBI in all four games.

USA next faces Panama early Wednesday morning.

Johansen faced challenges before game: Johansen coach Scott Sacuskie said at Tuesday’s Modesto Quarterback Club that there were a lot of challenges before last Friday’s game at Delhi.

“We have a routine before a game and last week, everything the could disrupt it, did,” Sacuskie said.

First, the bus driver went to Enochs instead of Johansen and waited for 20 minutes before realizing they were at the wrong school.

The frosh/soph game was delayed for an hour because there were no paramedics on site and the varsity game was delayed 10 to 15 minutes because there were problems with the sound system before the national anthem.

Johansen won 41-6 and has a bye this week.

The Vikings brought four athletes to the luncheon on Tuesday and each shared a little about themselves.

The athletes were: Senior quarterback John “JP” Romero, senior slot receiver Matthew Castaneda, senior running back Jacob Mcclure, and senior defensive end/ tight end Esera Seuga.

Davis will be bringing its athletes next week.

Big Valley Christian volleyball player to sign: Big Valley Christian senior Rylee Carlson will sign his National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Culver-Stockton College in Missouri on Thursday at 11:20 a.m.

Carlson was named first-team All-Central California Athletic Alliance last year and plays for the Rage Volley Club as well.

News and Notes

Downey coach Jeremy Plaa said Friday’s 54-48 win over Manteca was one of the top “two or three” games he has coached in his 25 years of work.

Davis coach Tim Garcia said this year’s Spartans defense is the most physical one he has had since he returned back to Davis in 2012.

In Beyer’s 20-14 win over Modesto, coach Greg Bockman made a quarterback change in the fourth quarter and senior Sam Betancourt replaced sophomore Ethan Phompong. Betancourt connected with sophomore wide receiver Darius Murphy for a 55-yard touchdown and finished 2-for-3 for 79 yards.