Prep Football: Clovis shutouts Modesto; Big Valley rolls behind Drobnick.

In the 24 hours leading up to Saturday’s season-opener against Clovis at Downey High School, Modesto coach Dylan Miler said he was feeling a lot of optimism yet still worrying about the process.

The Panthers, most of whom were making their varsity debuts, struggled against the Cougars as Clovis shutout Modesto, 49-0 to spoil Miller’s coaching debut.

“It was eye-opening,” Miller said. “Hopefully the mistakes stay in the past.”

Clovis scored on the first play from scrimmage, a 80-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Isaiah R. Robles to sophomore wide receiver Nate Johnson. The Cougars would score on their next drive as the two would connect on a 20-yard touchdown pass.

While Modesto’s offense struggled to get first downs, Clovis added 28 points in the second quarter and led by 42 at half.

“These lessons are going to be humbling,” Miller said. “That’s where we are at this point.”

Even with the huge deficit in the second half, Modesto senior running back James Hayes continued to run hard, moving defenders every time he touched the ball. He finished with 87 yards on 19 carries.

“Tonight resembled who he is,” Miller said. “He took a lot of beatings.”

Modesto will face Beyer at Johnson next Friday.

Big Valley Christian 42, Riverbank 0: Lions senior running back Javyn Drobnick had two rushing touchdowns and a punt return for a touchdown while senior fullback Joshua Stubbert added two rushing touchdowns.