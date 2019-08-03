Winless in 2018, Beyer expected to get big lift from players off unbeaten JV team

2019 High School Football Preview: Beyer Beyer High School went 0-10 in 2018 but the Patriots are bringing up a majority of their JV players who went 10-0. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beyer High School went 0-10 in 2018 but the Patriots are bringing up a majority of their JV players who went 10-0.

While the Beyer varsity team struggled to win a game in 2018, the junior varsity group was quite the opposite, going undefeated with most contests concluding with a running clock.

Now, most of those JV players have moved up and will look to transform a team that won 18 games in the three seasons prior to 2018.

“Last year was last year and we are now in a new era,” Patriots coach Greg Bockman said. “We have a new coaching staff, new attitude, and we are going to teach them to work.”

Bockman, the school’s JV offensive coordinator in 2018, was named head coach in mid-January and despite having never had a varsity football coaching position, was at Davis for 13 years in various stints as the freshman football and varsity girls basketball coach.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Multiple players from the JV team are expected to be starters and Bockman said some of their challenges will be tied to the speed of the game and handling maturity in a bigger spotlight.

“Last year, we were flat out better than everybody at every position,” he said. “Now, they will face guys across from them who are just as athletic.”

Bockman said some of those players will make immediate impacts, including sophomore all-purpose player Elijah Stine, sophomore wide receiver and safety Darius Murphy and sophomore quarterback Ethan Phongpong.

“(Stine’s) work ethic and his attention in the weight room have got the attention of the seniors and he has already become one of the leaders,” Bockman said. “Darius is going to be special. He is freakishly athletic.”

Phongpong is battling with senior quarterback Sam Bettencourt (603 passing yards in 2018) for the starting job but the one with zero varsity experience has been working with the first-team early on.

“Ethan has a calm demeanor and tends not to get rattled but Sam has the experience,” Bockman said.

Senior running back/linebacker Sean Perkins, and senior offensive/defensive lineman Jalen Munoz are two returners from last year’s team who have stepped up and become leaders, Bockman said.

“They are leading by example but we want them to become more vocal,” Bockman said. “It’s a process.”

The Patriots might be undersized at some positions but Bockman said he wants the team to be tough.

“We are going to take hits and jump up, dust ourselves off and move on to the next play,’ he said.

----

School: Beyer

Record: 0-10, 0-7 in Western Athletic Conference

Players to Watch: Senior running back/linebacker Sean Perkins, Senior offensive/defensive lineman Jalen Munoz, Sophomore wide receiver Darius Murphy

Biggest Game: Aug. 23 at Enochs

Something special about school: The school has a lot of pride. Despite a down year in 2018, fan and student support remained high. School spirit is visable throughout the campus.

Playoff appearances last five years:

2018: None 2017: None 2016: Lost to Merced in CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III First Round 2015: Lost to Grant in Div. II First Round 2014: None

Season Schedule:

Date Opponent Time Aug.







23 at Enochs 7 p.m. 30 Modesto 7 p.m. Sept.







6 Gregori 7 p.m. 13 Bye Week



20 at Los Banos 7 p.m. 27 Ceres 7 p.m. Oct.







4 at Lathrop 7 p.m. 11 Mountain House 7 p.m. 17 Davis 7 p.m. 25 at Pacheco 7 p.m. Nov.







1 at Johansen 7 p.m.