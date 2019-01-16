New Beyer football coach talks about why he wants to guide the Patriots

The pact he made with some of his players was one of the main reasons Greg Bockman wanted to be the Beyer High School varsity football coach.

Bockman, 44, who was officially named to the position Wednesday after Doug Severe stepped down in December, saw promise in the Patriots 2018 junior varsity team that went undefeated.

“We wanted to stick together,” said Bockman, who was the JV offensive coordinator. “I want to inject a little life into this program.”

This is Bockman’s first varsity head football coach job. He’s had plenty of coaching history, though, with 13 years in various stints at Davis as the freshman football and varsity girls basketball coach.

He also coached in the early 2000s as a player development coach for the men’s basketball team at the University of the Pacific.

Football was always Bockman’s “first love.”

“I love high school football,” he said. “I go to state championship games and follow recruiting.”

Bockman, who works in the discipline office on campus, has a clear vision for the program.

“We want to be the best team in the Western Athletic Conference and we want to develop student-athletes,” he said. “We want to have integrity and character and play fast and disciplined.”

Beyer was 0-10 in its first year in the WAC last season but won 18 games in the previous three seasons.

Junior quarterback Sam Betancourt (603 passing yards), junior defensive lineman Jalen Munoz (61 tackles, 5.5 sacks) and Raul Garcia (61 tackles, 2 sacks) all return next year. If you add some of the players from the 10-0 JV team, Bockman will have a good foundation for hopefully a quick rebuild.

Modesto and Modesto Christian are the only schools that still have head coaching openings.

Modesto will be posting its position soon, Panthers Athletic Director Donnie Wallace said earlier this week.

Mike Parsons surprised many when he stepped down as coach of the Crusaders last Wednesday.

2018-19 Stanislaus District Football Coaching Changes



