Update: Quarterback Beau Green headed to Turlock. ‘It’s where all of my friends go’

Turlock High was always the school Beau Green wanted to attend.

He grew up in the city and lives three minutes from the Canal Drive campus.

After stops at Downey and Modesto Christian, Green confirmed Friday he will attend Turlock next year.

“It’s where all of my friends go,” Green said.

Green said he already has texted teammates with the news as well as Bulldogs coach James Peterson.

However, the 6-foot-2 Green, who has already received a Division I college football scholarship offer, said he will probably not play this year for the Bulldogs as he is recovering from shoulder surgery he had on May 29.

“I just started rehab but am looking forward to when I can get out there,” said Green, who received his D-I offer from William & Mary in Virginia. “I am excited about going to Turlock.”

Green suffered a season-ending labrum tear in his throwing shoulder in the team’s fifth game against McClymonds but was misdiagnosed early on as doctors said he had AC joint sprain and Beau started throwing the week after the injury.

He said he noticed the injury getting worse and worse and eventually had an MRI that confirmed the tear.

“It hurt my mechanics,” Green said. “I was doing home remedies and it still hurt.”

He finished with 1,021 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, and 121 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Among his highlights was a dramatic comeback win over Manteca.

In December, rumors began circulating Green would leave the Knights.

“I respect Coach (Jeremy) Plaa so much and he was a great coach,” Green said. “Going to Downey at first (over Turlock), the benefits outweighed the negatives.”

When his father, Ryan Green, was named Modesto Christian’s head coach, it was announced that Beau was moving to MC as well. But Ryan Green abruptly resigned as Modesto Christian’s coach in mid-May. Beau spent the whole spring semester at Modesto Christian, he said.

“He (Ryan) had a vision and it wasn’t what we thought it was going to be,” Green said. “We may have jumped into it too fast. We have all the respect for the MC community and there are no hard feelings.”

Beau said this is the first major injury he has had and even though he won’t be playing, he is going to go to practice every day and help the team as much as he can.

“It’s going to suck (not playing),” he said. “I’ll be all right.”

The Green family lives in Turlock.

Ryan Green was a former standout athlete at Denair High and football player at University of the Pacific and University of Hawaii.