Modesto Christian hires Green as coach; highly regarded QB son coming with him

The two most integral parts of any football team are the coach and quarterback.
Modesto Christian High took care of both in one fell swoop.
The private Division VI school named Ryan Green as head coach on Tuesday. He’ll reportedly bring with him his son, former Downey High starting quarterback Beau Green.
Ryan Green, the former standout at Denair High and University of the Pacific star, replaces Mike Parsons, who resigned from the position earlier this month.
Athletic Director, Robb Spencer, at the lunchtime announcement at the Salida campus, praised Parsons and also feels his new coach can maintain that same level of success, if not improve upon it.
Ryan Green’s son, sophomore Beau Green, won the starting position at Downey after he and Bryce Gouker battled it out in the early season. However, Green injured his shoulder, and Gouker then led the Knights to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs and a first-round road victory.
Gauker will be a senior this fall.
Regarded as one of the best young quarterbacks in the area, Beau Green likely won’t have to worry about battling it out for a starting position at Modesto Christian.
Hayden Sauser, MC’s talented quarterback who led the Crusaders to the section playoffs, graduated last spring.
Green said that in about a “two-week period,” he was thinking his family was moving out of town. There had been rumors circulating that Beau Green was planning to play somewhere other than Downey next season.
In five games last year, Green 65 of 105 passes for 1,021 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. His quarterback rating was 109.3.
Ryan Green played in the Arena Football League, but comes to Modesto Christian with no head coaching experience.
“I feel so blessed and humbled by this opportunity,” Ryan Green said. “I’m so excited to be here.”
We’ll have more on this story later today.
2018-19 Stanislaus District Football Coaching Changes
|School
|Outgoing Coach
|Incoming Coach
|Beyer
|Doug Severe
|Greg Bockman
|Gregori
|Jason McCoy
|Lamar Wallace
|Modesto
|Brett Wagner
|Not Announced
|Modesto Christian
|Mike Parsons
|Ryan Green
|Pacheco
|David Snapp
|Jeremy Siemiller
|Ripon Christian
|Trey Ozenbaugh
|Randy Fasani
