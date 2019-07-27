New coach. New quarterback. Goal remains the same at Waterford – make the playoffs

2019 High School Football Preview: Waterford Waterford High School has a new coach in 2019 as Adam Hilton takes over for Lonnie Statzer. The Wildcats will have to replace 20 players who graduated. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Waterford High School has a new coach in 2019 as Adam Hilton takes over for Lonnie Statzer. The Wildcats will have to replace 20 players who graduated.

As Waterford’s offensive coordinator in 2018, Adam Hilton had the luxury of a quarterback who could do it all.

Michael Vivo had over 3,000 total yards and 35 touchdowns, leading the Wildcats to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

“We relied on him to do whatever we needed,” Hilton said. “He was 90-percent of what we did on offense.”

Hilton is the new coach, taking over for Lonnie Statzer, who stepped down after three years.

With Vivo graduated, Hilton said the offense scheme is going to be the same. He just wants more balance from his players.

Senior Ruben Rios, who played wide receiver last year, will be the Wildcats’ quarterback. Rios started one game at quarterback last year.

“Vivo did so much for us and we can’t replace him,” Hilton said. “We aren’t trying to do that.”

Junior running back Seth Reynolds ran for 346 yards last year and is expected to have a bigger impact while senior Joel Ibarra, who was injured for much of last year, is another piece on offense.

Hilton said the summer period used to be hit-and-miss with players but not this year as attendance has been consistently strong.

The number of players on the roster also has increased.

Last year, Waterford had 27 varsity players with few JV while this year, both teams have over 30.

Besides the weight room, Hilton said the team has been working on defense the majority of the summer workouts.

“We are going to be a very good defensive team this year,” Hilton said. “That was something that got away from us last year.”

Senior Jacob Graham is one defensive player Hilton highlighted. He will be one of the starting defensive backs.

The goal for the season is the same it was under former coaches.

Make the playoffs,” Hilton said.

School: Waterford

Record: 7-5, 3-4 in Southern League

Players to Watch: Senior quarterback Ruben Rios, Junior running back Seth Reynolds, Senior offensive/defensive lineman Edward Meno

Biggest Game: September 20 vs Ripon Christian

Something special about school: Each and every home game is a different theme.

Playoff appearances last five years: 2018: Lost to Ripon Christian in CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI Quarterfinals 2017: None 2016: None 2015: None 2014: None

Season Schedule:

Date Opponent Time Aug.







23 at Johansen 7:30 p.m. 30 at Foresthill 7:15 p.m. Sept.







6 Bye Week



13 Big Valley Christian 7:15 p.m. 20 Ripon Christian 7:15 p.m. 27 Delhi 7:15 p.m. Oct.







4 at Le Grand 7:15 p.m. 11 at Mariposa County 7:15 p.m. 18 at Orestimba 7:15 p.m. 25 Gustine 7:15 p.m. Nov.







1 Denair 7:15 p.m.