A new coach brings optimism to Riverbank. He played in college in front of Tony Romo.

2019 High School Football Preview: Riverbank Riverbank High School is looking for the school's first winning season since 2004. Anthony Buich is the new head coach of the Bruins.

New Riverbank football coach Anthony Buich said if there is one thing he wants to do early on as coach of the Bruins, it’s increase the size of a program that went 2-8 last year and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2004.

“Riverbank’s other sports are competitive but for whatever reason, kids aren’t motivated to play football,” Buich said.

So far, the plan has been successful for the first-time head coach as he worked with other coaches in the other sports on campus to get kids to join the team. Last year, Riverbank’s varsity team had 19 players.

Currently, the program has over 60 kids, he said.

“Kids from other sports are coming out for the first time in a long time,” he said. “The only thing it will do is elevate the interscholastic athletics for Riverbank.”

Buich said he hopes his background will help the program.

A Marin County native, Buich played at Eastern Illinois University and started ahead of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo before he spent a few seasons in the Arena Football League in the early 2000’s.

“I have learned from a slew of different coaches and different philosophies,” he said. “One thing that remained constant, you have to know your reference points and break down defenses no matter what your position is.”

Riverbank does return starting quarterback and captain of last year’s team, senior Bryce Martin.

“He is a talented athlete,” Buich said of Martin, who also played on the Riverbank baseball and basketball teams. “I think he is a perfect guy to play QB for us.”

The offense is going to be built around short throws, he said.

Said Buich: “I have never been to a Riverbank or valley football game. We will learn as we go and take it one step at a time.”

------

School: Riverbank

Record: 2-8, 0-6 in Trans-Valley League

Players to Watch: Senior quarterback Bryce Martin, Senior running back Deondrey Davis, Senior running back/linebacker Nathan Alanis

Biggest Game: August 24 at Big Valley Christian

Playoff appearances last five years: None all five years

Date Opponent Time Aug.







24 at Big Valley Christian 7 p.m. 30 Delta - Clarksburg 7 p.m. Sept.







6 Stone Ridge Christian 7 p.m. 13 at Millennium 7:30 p.m. 20 at Modesto Christian 7 p.m. 27 Ripon 7:30 p.m. Oct.







4 Hughson 7:30 p.m. 11 at Escalon 7 p.m. 18 Livingston 7 p.m. 25 at Hilmar 7 p.m. Nov.







1 Bye Week



