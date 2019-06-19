Local Digest: Big Valley quarterback signs with NAIA school, RC makes coaching change

Lori Selover

Big Valley Christian senior quarterback Gunnar Selover recently signed with Southwestern Assemblies of God, a school that competes in the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) Conference in Waxahacie, Texas.

Thank you God, without you none of this would be possible. I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academics and football career at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, thank you @coachrsmith12 for this opportunity. Can’t wait to get to work! #SAGUPR19E pic.twitter.com/SJW1wwM7E8 — Gunnar (@Gunnar30553910) June 7, 2019

Selover, who played in a run-first offense with the Lions, threw 21 touchdowns in two years.

The 6-foot-1 quarterback had several offers from NCAA Div. III and NAIA schools.

Locals finish in top three in hammer championships: The 14th Annual California High School Hammer Championships were held on June 15 at Cerritos College and Delta College.

Oakdale junior Ben Chappell finished in second with a throw of 179 feet, 5 inches. Chappell qualified for the CIF State Meet in the discus; he finished 17th.

On the girls side, Pitman senior Madison King finished in third (144 feet, 3 inches) while her younger sister, McKinley, a freshman, finished in 16th (91 feet).

Modesto native signs professional contract with German team: Modesto native Travian Sousa signed with Hamburger SV, a team that competes in the second division of the Bundesliga league.

I am humbled and blessed too announce that I have signed my first professional contract @HSV_English I want too thank my family, my coaches that supported me through this journey! #immerweiter #nurderHSV pic.twitter.com/u90azSN8WX — Travian Sousa (@Sousa21Ts) June 17, 2019

Sousa, who is 17 years old and a defender, played in 10 games for the Sacramento Republic’s Under-18/19 team in 2018-19.

Ripon Christian hires new girls basketball coach: Mike Vander Molen is the new Ripon Christian girls basketball coach.

Vander Molen, who spent time at Beyer and Gregori as a boys basketball coach, was the Modesto Metro Conference Coach of the Year in 2015.

Ed Mulder recently stepped down after nine years as coach. Mulder was 164-85 and the Knights won three league titles and the 2018 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Div. VI Championship.