CIF State Track Meet: Gregori’s Garcia-Meza and Kackley both set personal records.

Gregori’s Madison Kackley finsihes the girls 1600 during the CIF State Track and Field Championships qualifying event at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, May 24, 2019. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

It was mixed results for Stanislaus District athletes at the CIF State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis on Friday and Saturday.

Gregori senior Briseida Garcia-Meza was the 12th and final qualifier in the 800-meter race (2 minutes, 14:24 seconds with 13th being 2:14:79) and finished on the podium in seventh with a personal record of 2:12:01.

“It was the fastest and most competitive race I have ever been in,” Garcia-Meza said via text. “Before I stepped out to the track, I was just keeping in mind it was my last chance to PR and have fun because I made it this far.”

Her previous best was 2:14:10.

“In the last 200 meters, I gave it all I had and when I saw my time, I felt pure joy and relief because I did it and it was a great way to end my senior year,” said Garcia-Meza, who will run this fall at St. Mary’s College in Moraga.

Gregori sophomore Madison Kackley, who missed qualifying in the 1600 by three spots (4:59 and 15th place) ran in the 3200 late Saturday night and while she finished in 11th, her time was a 17-second personal record. Kackley ran 10:39, beating her previous record of 10:56.

One of the biggest surprises was Turlock senior Silas Fredeen failing to qualify for the finals.





Fredeen, who entered the meet having cleared 16 feet this year and who was 11th at the state meet last year, only cleared 14-09 and missed on all three attempts at 15-03 in the prelims.

Oakdale’s trio of throwers all missed the finals. Sophomore Emma Harper (16th, discus) and juniors Ben Chappell (17th, discus) and Angelica Lowry (shot put, 20th) ended their solid seasons in the prelims.

Pitman’s 4x100 relay of seniors Colby Vierra and Quincey Williams and juniors Michael Moore and Denzel Steckwren finished in 14th with a time of 42.14.

Pitman’s Michael Moore finishes as the anchor in the boys 4x100 relay during the CIF State Track and Field Championships qualifying event at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, May 24, 2019. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com