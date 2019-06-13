All-Star football game on Saturday will feature some of the area’s best.

Highlights: Turlock 30 Downey 24 Turlock beat Downey 30-24 in a Central California Athletic League matchup on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at Joe Debely Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Turlock beat Downey 30-24 in a Central California Athletic League matchup on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at Joe Debely Stadium.

Football is here.

Teams are currently holding summer practices as they begin preparation for the 2019 season.

But, the door hasn’t been closed just yet on players who graduated last year as some of the top talent in the Stanislaus District will compete in the 46th annual Central California Lions All-Star Football Game on Saturday at Lincoln High School in Stockton.

Most of the local players will be on the South team, which is 5-0-1 in the last six years and won 24-2 last year. Escalon and Sonora will have players on the North team.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mountain House coach Jason McCloskey will coach the North while Hughson’s Shawn King will coach the South.

Here are some notable players:





Central Catholic linebacker/offensive lineman Junior Bravo: Bravo had 54 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Raiders, who advanced to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II title game.

Modesto athlete Zaire Eugene: Eugene rushed for 783 yards and 11 touchdowns and had 59 tackles, five pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Turlock quarterback Jonah Kosakiewicz: Kosakiewicz, who was named the Central California Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player, led the Bulldogs to a league title.

Davis quarterback Xavier Rodriguez: Rodriguez finished second in the section with 3,518 passing yards and added 37 touchdowns. He was a Bee Large-School honoree and signed with Arizona Christian.

Orestimba defensive back/wide receiver Tyler Vargas: Vargas led the section in receptions (87) and receiving yardage (1,458) had 20 receiving touchdowns as well which tied for second. Vargas, who signed with Pacific University, was the Co-Southern League Offensive Player of the Year. He finished his Warriors career with 169 receptions, 2,970 yards, and 41 touchdowns. He was a Bee Small-School honoree.

Downey running back/safety Jordan Wilson: Wilson led the Knights with 10 rushing touchdowns and had 52 tackles and two interceptions.

Denair running back Steffin Winston: Winston, who had 1,432 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, helped lead the Coyotes to a Division VII section title and 7-AA title. Both were firsts in school history.

46th annual Central California Lions All-Star Football Game





When: Saturday, June 15, 2019

Where: Lincoln High School in Stockton

Time: Pregame festivities begin at 6 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $10; children 6 and under get in for free; parking is $5.