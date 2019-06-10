Local Digest: Hilmar’s Sharp commits to Sac State, Turlock alum drafted by Giants

Watch highlights of Hilmar’s 57-14 win over Ripon Christian to win its second straight section title Hilmar High School beat Ripon Christian High School 57-14 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at Turlock High School to win the 2018 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI title. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hilmar High School beat Ripon Christian High School 57-14 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at Turlock High School to win the 2018 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI title.

Hilmar senior running back Isaac Sharp had his mind set.

With most of his offers coming from out-of-state schools, Sharp would stay local and attend Modesto Junior College. Sharp had received offers from NAIA schools Dakota State, Morningside, and Olivet Nazarene University, among others.

However, early in the Spring, Sharp was offered a preferred walk-on opportunity with Sacramento State.

On Thursday, Sharp, a Bee Small-School All-Purpose honoree who had 1,687 rushing yards with 22 touchdowns and averaged over 10 yards per carry, committed to the Hornets.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I chose Sac State because they have one of the best kinesiology programs in the state and because I wanted something close to home where I could still play at a high level, Sharp said.

Sharp helped lead the Yellowjackets to a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship and a CIF State 6-AA title in 2018 and had more than 3,000 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns in his career.

“What Hilmar means to me is family,” Sharp said. “The amount of support that comes from the Hilmar community is truly incredible.”

Turlock alum drafted by Giants: Long Beach State redshirt junior Nick Avila was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 26th round last week.

Nick Avila becomes the third off the board for @LBDirtbags on Wednesday, picked in the 26th round by the San @SFGiants! #GoBeach #LBinMLB pic.twitter.com/1XrsTq6SV7 — LBSU Dirtbags (@LBDirtbags) June 5, 2019

Avila, a right-handed pitcher and 2015 graduate of Turlock High, had a 3.99 earned run average for the Dirtbags this year.

He was 4-3 with a 1.72 ERA as a senior for the Bulldogs and spent two years at Delta College before transferring.

Nuts will send eight players to All-Star Game: Eight Modesto Nuts will represent the North Division at the 2019 California League All-Star Game in San Bernardino on June 18.

The eight players who will represent the Nuts are: Catcher Cal Raleigh, infielder Joe Rizzo, infielder/outfielder Connor Kopach, outfielder Luis LIberato, pitcher Joey Gerber, pitcher Ljay Newsome, pitcher Kyle Wilcox, and pitcher Sam Delaplane.

Nuts hitting coach Jose Unbria will manage the North team.